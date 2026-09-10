ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hanuman Ansh Director Vishal Chaturvedi Quit Digital Devices To Write The Film's Script, Took 45 Days For First Scene

Hyderabad: Hanuman Ansh continues to perform strongly at the box office and has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in India. Amid the film’s success, writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi has revealed the unique approach he adopted to pen the spiritual film. While working on the story, Vishal completely disconnected himself from the digital world and chose to write the entire film by hand. He also spent around 45 days writing just the first scene.

Hanuman Ansh is based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. Vishal said he wanted to stay away from digital distractions while working on the story. He removed all digital devices from his room and wrote everything with a pen and paper. His assistants later converted his handwritten work into a digital format.

Vishal Chaturvedi said, “I removed all digital devices from my room. I wrote not just the entire story of the film but everything with a pen and paper. Later, I would send pictures of those pages to my assistants, who would type them into digital format. This helped me focus completely on the story without any distractions.”

The filmmaker had decided to make a film on this subject from the beginning and also carried out detailed research before writing it. He said his producers supported his creative process and gave him enough time to work on the story without putting pressure on him.

For Vishal, the first scene was especially important. While the complete script came together quickly after that, he spent nearly 45 days trying to find the right opening for the film. He believes that once the first scene is clear, the rest of the story becomes easier to write.