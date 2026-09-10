Hanuman Ansh Director Vishal Chaturvedi Quit Digital Devices To Write The Film's Script, Took 45 Days For First Scene
Writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi reveals he quit digital devices to write Hanuman Ansh by hand, taking 45 days to perfect its first scene.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 10, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hanuman Ansh continues to perform strongly at the box office and has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in India. Amid the film’s success, writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi has revealed the unique approach he adopted to pen the spiritual film. While working on the story, Vishal completely disconnected himself from the digital world and chose to write the entire film by hand. He also spent around 45 days writing just the first scene.
Hanuman Ansh is based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. Vishal said he wanted to stay away from digital distractions while working on the story. He removed all digital devices from his room and wrote everything with a pen and paper. His assistants later converted his handwritten work into a digital format.
Vishal Chaturvedi said, “I removed all digital devices from my room. I wrote not just the entire story of the film but everything with a pen and paper. Later, I would send pictures of those pages to my assistants, who would type them into digital format. This helped me focus completely on the story without any distractions.”
The filmmaker had decided to make a film on this subject from the beginning and also carried out detailed research before writing it. He said his producers supported his creative process and gave him enough time to work on the story without putting pressure on him.
For Vishal, the first scene was especially important. While the complete script came together quickly after that, he spent nearly 45 days trying to find the right opening for the film. He believes that once the first scene is clear, the rest of the story becomes easier to write.
Vishal Chaturvedi said, “Interestingly, it did not take much time to complete the entire story, but it took me around 45 days to write the first scene of the film. The first scene is very important to me because it determines the direction of the entire story. Once the first scene is decided, the rest of the story moves forward quickly. Similarly, after I found the first scene, the rest of the story started taking shape on its own, and I completed the entire script in just 15 to 20 days.”
Hanuman Ansh tells the story of Lakshminarayan, who later became Neem Karoli Baba. The film follows his spiritual journey after the death of his mother. As a young boy, Lakshman leaves his home in search of God. His journey takes him through forests, temples and villages, where he slowly gives up his worldly life and moves towards spirituality.
The film also shows some well-known incidents from Neem Karoli Baba’s life, including the story of a British train being stopped after he was forced to leave it. His journey eventually leads him to become a spiritual guide known for his simple message of love, service and devotion.
The film’s box-office performance has also given it another interesting comparison. Hanuman Ansh has completed 34 days in theatres, while Yash-starrer Toxic is on Day 15. On its Day 34, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 10.25 crore net in India, while ‘Toxic’ collected Rs 0.60 crore net on its 15th day.
With this, Hanuman Ansh has reached Rs 153.13 crore net in India, with its India gross collection standing at Rs 180.95 crore. Toxic, despite its much slower pace in the later days, remains ahead in overall collections. It has earned Rs 247.85 crore net in India, while its India gross stands at Rs 295.82 crore. Its overseas collection is Rs 43.50 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 339.32 crore.
However, the difference becomes more interesting when the budgets of the two films are compared. Hanuman Ansh was reportedly made on a budget of just Rs 2 crore, while Toxic has a reported budget of around Rs 550 crore. While Toxic earned much more in total, Hanuman Ansh has delivered a much stronger return when its collection is compared with its reported budget.
Released on August 7, Hanuman Ansh is directed and written by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa, Chandan Anand, Colonel Hunny Bakshi, Vihaan Shedge and Rudra Sen in key roles.