Hanuman Ansh Sequel Confirmed After Film Crosses Rs 50 Cr; Director Vishal Chaturvedi Reveals Plans For Part 2
Hanuman Ansh crosses Rs 50 crore at the Indian box office; director Vishal Chaturvedi confirms plans for the sequel, focusing on Neem Karoli Baba's life.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 2, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hanuman Ansh, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, has turned into a surprise success at the box office. The spiritual drama, which was released on August 7, has now crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India. Amid the film’s strong performance, Vishal has confirmed that work on its sequel has already started.
What did Vishal Chaturvedi say about Hanuman Ansh 2?
During a recent interaction with the audience at a multiplex in Agra, Vishal spoke about the plans for the second part. He revealed that the sequel will explore more important parts of Neem Karoli Baba’s life.
According to the filmmaker, the story will first focus on Firozabad, which is Neem Karoli Baba’s birthplace. It will then move to Agra, Mathura and other places connected to his life and spiritual journey.
The ending of Hanuman Ansh had already hinted that the story of Neem Karoli Baba was not complete. The film ended with a slate suggesting that there was more of his life story to be told.
Hanuman Ansh was planned as a trilogy
The sequel is not a new idea for the makers. When Hanuman Ansh was announced on February 20, 2026, the team revealed that the project was planned as a trilogy. The film is inspired by Divine Detour, a book written by Vishal Chaturvedi. Actor Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba in the film.
Hanuman Ansh box office performance so far
Hanuman Ansh had a very slow start after its release. The film earned only Rs 10 lakh on its opening day and collected around Rs 1.48 crore in its first two weeks, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
However, the film began to gain attention in its third week after receiving positive word of mouth. It collected Rs 10.40 crore in the third week, followed by a much stronger fourth week.
The film recorded its highest single-day collection of Rs 12.75 crore on Day 24. On Day 26, it collected Rs 8.50 crore and surpassed Yash’s Toxic in single-day collections. So far, Hanuman Ansh has collected Rs 54.13 crore net in India and continues to bring audiences to theatres.
Kangana Ranaut praises the film
Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also praised the film, calling it a spiritual experience and writing, "#hanumanansh is not a movie; it's a satsang, beautifully woven short stories of people who had first-hand experience of #neemkaroribaba. Skip your therapy and go watch it."
About Hanuman Ansh
The film tells the early life story of Neem Karoli Baba. It follows Lakshman Das, a 13-year-old boy who leaves home after his mother’s death in search of God.
As he travels through forests, rivers and temples, he spends years in meditation and devotion. Over time, he realises that serving people is an important part of his spiritual journey. The film also shows the famous incident involving a British train, which helped create the story behind Neem Karori Station.
Apart from Shobhinav Satyaa, the film stars Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari and Vihaan Shedge.