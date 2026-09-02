ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hanuman Ansh Sequel Confirmed After Film Crosses Rs 50 Cr; Director Vishal Chaturvedi Reveals Plans For Part 2

Hyderabad: Hanuman Ansh, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, has turned into a surprise success at the box office. The spiritual drama, which was released on August 7, has now crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India. Amid the film’s strong performance, Vishal has confirmed that work on its sequel has already started.

What did Vishal Chaturvedi say about Hanuman Ansh 2?

During a recent interaction with the audience at a multiplex in Agra, Vishal spoke about the plans for the second part. He revealed that the sequel will explore more important parts of Neem Karoli Baba’s life.

According to the filmmaker, the story will first focus on Firozabad, which is Neem Karoli Baba’s birthplace. It will then move to Agra, Mathura and other places connected to his life and spiritual journey.

The ending of Hanuman Ansh had already hinted that the story of Neem Karoli Baba was not complete. The film ended with a slate suggesting that there was more of his life story to be told.

Hanuman Ansh was planned as a trilogy

The sequel is not a new idea for the makers. When Hanuman Ansh was announced on February 20, 2026, the team revealed that the project was planned as a trilogy. The film is inspired by Divine Detour, a book written by Vishal Chaturvedi. Actor Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba in the film.