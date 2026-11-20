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Hanuman Ansh Director On Why No Big Production House Acknowledged Film's Success: 'Because Ours Is A Small And...'

Hanuman Ansh Director On Why No Big Production House Acknowledged Its Success ( Photo: Special Arrangement )

Hyderabad: Director Vishal Chaturvedi has expressed disappointment over the lack of response from big production houses following the blockbuster success of Hanuman Ansh. Despite the film reportedly being made on a budget of just Rs 2 crore and earning Rs 452.86 crore at the box office, the filmmaker said no major studio came forward to appreciate it.

In a recent conversation with a webloid, Chaturvedi spoke about how the film’s performance did not receive the kind of public recognition that big-budget projects usually get from established production houses. He pointed out that big studios often release official statements when their films perform well, but none did so in the case of Hanuman Ansh.

"I have seen so many official statements after a big film works at the box office, but because ours is a small film by a first-time director, I didn’t see any statement from any big production house, not even one. That’s very surprising," he said. The director further explained that although the film received appreciation from people personally, the response from major production houses was missing. He also mentioned a few well-known personalities who openly praised the film, including actor Varun Dhawan and former cricketer Virender Sehwag. "But when people meet me, they speak volumes about the film. There are only a few people with big hearts who praised it out loud, including Varun Dhawan, Virender Sehwag, and many others," Chaturvedi added.