Hanuman Ansh Director On Why No Big Production House Acknowledged Film's Success: 'Because Ours Is A Small And...'
Director Vishal Chaturvedi expresses disappointment as no major production house acknowledged Hanuman Ansh's success despite its massive box office performance.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 20, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Director Vishal Chaturvedi has expressed disappointment over the lack of response from big production houses following the blockbuster success of Hanuman Ansh. Despite the film reportedly being made on a budget of just Rs 2 crore and earning Rs 452.86 crore at the box office, the filmmaker said no major studio came forward to appreciate it.
In a recent conversation with a webloid, Chaturvedi spoke about how the film’s performance did not receive the kind of public recognition that big-budget projects usually get from established production houses. He pointed out that big studios often release official statements when their films perform well, but none did so in the case of Hanuman Ansh.
"I have seen so many official statements after a big film works at the box office, but because ours is a small film by a first-time director, I didn’t see any statement from any big production house, not even one. That’s very surprising," he said.
The director further explained that although the film received appreciation from people personally, the response from major production houses was missing. He also mentioned a few well-known personalities who openly praised the film, including actor Varun Dhawan and former cricketer Virender Sehwag.
"But when people meet me, they speak volumes about the film. There are only a few people with big hearts who praised it out loud, including Varun Dhawan, Virender Sehwag, and many others," Chaturvedi added.
According to the filmmaker, the success of Hanuman Ansh has also challenged the belief that only films featuring big stars and backed by huge budgets can perform well at the box office. He believes that the audience should have the final say in deciding a film’s success rather than industry opinions or social media discussions.
"That myth has been broken - that only a big star, a big budget, or a major studio can make a film successful. Cinema is a people’s medium. The audience watches and decides if it’s a good film," he said.
During the same conversation, Chaturvedi also shared his views on film budgets and the importance of planning projects according to their box office potential. Referring to the reported Rs 4,000 crore budget for Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part Ramayana, he said he is yet to watch the film but is looking forward to it.
He also said that a film’s success should be judged by its return on investment (ROI). According to him, even a well-made film can face a setback if its earnings fail to match the money spent on it. He believes filmmakers should pay attention to both the script and the overall production budget before starting a project.
Meanwhile, the future of Hanuman Ansh 2 remains uncertain. The sequel was announced earlier but has reportedly been put on hold due to differences between its producers. Chaturvedi said he is currently waiting to see how audiences respond to the film after its OTT release on November 7.