ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hanuman Ansh Crosses Rs 100 Crore, Beats Dhurandhar Record And Lifetime Hauls Of 83, Sikandar

Hanuman Ansh opened with just Rs 10 lakh on day 1 and earned Rs 1.08 crore in its first week. Its second week was even weaker, bringing in only Rs 40 lakh. At one point, the film appeared to be heading towards an early exit from theatres due to limited footfalls and competition from bigger releases. But the film witnessed an extraordinary turnaround from its third week.

On its 31st day in theatres, Hanuman Ansh officially entered the Rs 100 crore club, becoming one of the smallest Bollywood films, in terms of budget and scale, to achieve the milestone. The film's day 31 earnings stand at Rs 7.12 crore as of 4 PM, taking its total India net collection to Rs 106.50 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 125.81 crore so far. The journey, however, was far from easy.

Hyderabad: Vishal Chaturvedi's devotional drama Hanuman Ansh has scripted one of the most remarkable box office stories in recent Hindi cinema. Made on a modest budget of around Rs 2 crore and released with little publicity, the film has now crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore net mark in India.

It earned Rs 10.40 crore in week 3 before exploding at the box office in its fourth week with a massive Rs 61 crore haul. The momentum continued into its fifth week, with the film earning Rs 10 crore on its fifth Friday and a record-breaking Rs 16.50 crore on its fifth Saturday. By day 31, it had crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection So Far

Day/Week Collection Week 1 Rs 1.08 Crore Week 2 Rs 0.40 Crore Week 3 Rs 10.40 Crore Week 4 Rs 61 Crore Day 29 Rs 10 Crore Day 30 Rs 16.50 Crore Day 31 Rs 7.12 Crore (Early Estimates) Total Rs 105.50 Crore

Data Source: Sacnilk

The Saturday collection also helped Hanuman Ansh create a major record. Its Rs 16.50 crore fifth Saturday collection is reportedly the highest for a Hindi film, beating Dhurandhar, which had collected Rs 11.75 crore. The film also registered one of the biggest fifth Friday collections for a Hindi release.

With its current earnings, Hanuman Ansh has moved past the lifetime collections of several much bigger films, including Ajay Devgn's Singham, Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 and Salman Khan's Sikandar. The devotional drama has also outperformed the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise.

The film's success has been largely driven by strong word of mouth and its growing appeal among audiences. Interestingly, director Vishal Chaturvedi had earlier revealed that the project faced hurdles during its development, including rejection from a major OTT platform. With no major star cast and limited promotional backing, the film's box office revival has come as a surprise to the trade.

Hanuman Ansh stars Shobhinaw Satya in the lead role and follows the spiritual journey of Lakshminarayan, a grieving young man searching for answers after his mother's death. The story eventually traces his transformation into the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba. The film has also faced fresh competition from Mirzapur: The Movie, which opened on a much larger scale. However, Hanuman Ansh has continued to hold strong in its fifth weekend.