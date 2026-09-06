Hanuman Ansh Crosses Rs 100 Crore, Beats Dhurandhar Record And Lifetime Hauls Of 83, Sikandar
Made on a modest budget, Hanuman Ansh has crossed Rs 100 crore net in India after a historic turnaround at the box office.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 6, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vishal Chaturvedi's devotional drama Hanuman Ansh has scripted one of the most remarkable box office stories in recent Hindi cinema. Made on a modest budget of around Rs 2 crore and released with little publicity, the film has now crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore net mark in India.
On its 31st day in theatres, Hanuman Ansh officially entered the Rs 100 crore club, becoming one of the smallest Bollywood films, in terms of budget and scale, to achieve the milestone. The film's day 31 earnings stand at Rs 7.12 crore as of 4 PM, taking its total India net collection to Rs 106.50 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 125.81 crore so far. The journey, however, was far from easy.
Hanuman Ansh opened with just Rs 10 lakh on day 1 and earned Rs 1.08 crore in its first week. Its second week was even weaker, bringing in only Rs 40 lakh. At one point, the film appeared to be heading towards an early exit from theatres due to limited footfalls and competition from bigger releases. But the film witnessed an extraordinary turnaround from its third week.
100 NOT OUT *TODAY* – 'HANUMAN ANSH' IS SETTING NEW BENCHMARKS... #HanumanAnsh continues to surprise, amaze, and rewrite the rules EVERY SINGLE DAY.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 6, 2026
In its fifth week, the film is now directly competing with #Dhurandhar [first part] – which holds the record for the HIGHEST *WEEK… pic.twitter.com/48SQyX16aw
It earned Rs 10.40 crore in week 3 before exploding at the box office in its fourth week with a massive Rs 61 crore haul. The momentum continued into its fifth week, with the film earning Rs 10 crore on its fifth Friday and a record-breaking Rs 16.50 crore on its fifth Saturday. By day 31, it had crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone.
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Watched #HanumanAnsh today and truly felt the divine presence of Neem Karoli Baba Maharaj Ji. 🙏🚩 A beautiful portrayal filled with faith, love and devotion. ❤️— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 5, 2026
Kudos to the entire cast & crew. You all have done a wonderful job! May Maharaj Ji and Bajrang Bali bless you always.…
Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection So Far
|Day/Week
|Collection
|Week 1
|Rs 1.08 Crore
|Week 2
|Rs 0.40 Crore
|Week 3
|Rs 10.40 Crore
|Week 4
|Rs 61 Crore
|Day 29
|Rs 10 Crore
|Day 30
|Rs 16.50 Crore
|Day 31
|Rs 7.12 Crore (Early Estimates)
|Total
|Rs 105.50 Crore
Data Source: Sacnilk
The Saturday collection also helped Hanuman Ansh create a major record. Its Rs 16.50 crore fifth Saturday collection is reportedly the highest for a Hindi film, beating Dhurandhar, which had collected Rs 11.75 crore. The film also registered one of the biggest fifth Friday collections for a Hindi release.
#HanumanAnsh continues its INSANE RUN on Saturday as it collects a MASSIVE ₹16.50 Cr!— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 6, 2026
The film has now CROSSed the ₹100 Cr mark! 💯
Day 1: ₹10 Lakh
Day 30: ₹16.50 Cr
From ₹10 lakh on Day 1 to ₹16.50 Cr on Day 30 - a MIRACLE OF THE HIGHEST ORDER!
Film is now eyeing a… pic.twitter.com/a0exDVNlHY
With its current earnings, Hanuman Ansh has moved past the lifetime collections of several much bigger films, including Ajay Devgn's Singham, Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 and Salman Khan's Sikandar. The devotional drama has also outperformed the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise.
September 3, 2026
The film's success has been largely driven by strong word of mouth and its growing appeal among audiences. Interestingly, director Vishal Chaturvedi had earlier revealed that the project faced hurdles during its development, including rejection from a major OTT platform. With no major star cast and limited promotional backing, the film's box office revival has come as a surprise to the trade.
September 3, 2026
Hanuman Ansh stars Shobhinaw Satya in the lead role and follows the spiritual journey of Lakshminarayan, a grieving young man searching for answers after his mother's death. The story eventually traces his transformation into the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba. The film has also faced fresh competition from Mirzapur: The Movie, which opened on a much larger scale. However, Hanuman Ansh has continued to hold strong in its fifth weekend.