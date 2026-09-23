ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hanuman Ansh Crosses $3.5 Million Overseas In 12 Days, Becomes 2nd Highest Grosser Of 2026

The success of Hanuman Ansh has also become an important milestone for Hombale Overseas, which is handling the film’s global distribution. The company has been expanding its presence in international markets and working to take Indian stories to audiences across the world.

The film, which was released in international markets on September 11, has been receiving a strong response from audiences outside India. Its steady run has helped it cross the $3.5 million mark in overseas collections within 12 days.

Hyderabad: Hanuman Ansh has achieved a major milestone at the overseas box office. The film has collected more than $3.5 million in international markets in just 12 days, making it the second-highest overseas grosser of 2026 so far.

Hanuman Ansh is based on the early life of Neem Karoli Baba. The story follows Lakshman Das, a 13-year-old boy who leaves his home after the death of his mother in search of God. His journey takes him through forests, rivers and temples, where he spends years in meditation and devotion.

The film also focuses on his belief that serving people is an important part of the spiritual journey. One of the key parts of the story is the famous incident involving a British train, which is linked to the story behind Neem Karoli Station.

The film’s overseas performance has been welcomed by its makers. Speaking about its international success, the producer of Hanuman Ansh said, "Hombale Overseas has stood for us like Hanumanji’s doots. Our heartfelt gratitude to them. The audience and makers of Hanuman Ansh will forever be grateful to them for bringing Maharajji’s values to the world. Maharajji said, ‘Vishwa Aayega’, here we are."

With more than $3.5 million in overseas collections in just 12 days, Hanuman Ansh has added another milestone to its box office journey. The film’s performance also highlights the growing reach of Indian stories based on faith, devotion and culture among international audiences.

Apart from Shobhinav Satyaa, the film stars Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari and Vihaan Shedge in key roles.