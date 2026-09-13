ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hanuman Ansh Breaches Rs 200 Cr, Beats Mirzapur The Movie At Box Office Again On Sunday

Hanuman Ansh Breaches Rs 200 Cr, Beats Mirzapur The Movie At Box Office Again On Sunday ( Photo: Film Posters )

Hyderabad: Hanuman Ansh continues its extraordinary run at the box office. The devotional blockbuster has now crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India and, in another remarkable feat, earned more than Mirzapur The Movie on Sunday despite being in its sixth week in theatres. According to the latest box office figures, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 15.89 crore on its 38th day, which was its sixth Sunday. The film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 208.02 crore, while its final collection for the day is still awaited. Meanwhile, Mirzapur The Movie, which is in its second weekend, collected Rs 8.97 crore on its 10th day, its second Sunday. Its total India net collection currently stands at Rs 180.42 crore, taking the film closer to the Rs 200 crore milestone. The difference between the two films' Sunday collections makes Hanuman Ansh's run even more impressive. The devotional epic has been in theatres for over five weeks, while Mirzapur The Movie is a relatively new release backed by one of India's most popular streaming franchises. Yet, Hanuman Ansh has managed to stay ahead at the box office. This is not the first time the Vishal Chaturvedi directorial has beaten Mirzapur The Movie during their clash. On Saturday, its 37th day, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 18.50 crore, while Mirzapur The Movie continued its second-week run with Rs 13.50 crore. The film also created history by recording the biggest-ever 37th-day collection for a Hindi film.