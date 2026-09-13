Hanuman Ansh Breaches Rs 200 Cr, Beats Mirzapur The Movie At Box Office Again On Sunday
Hanuman Ansh has crossed Rs 200 crore at the Indian box office, beating Mirzapur The Movie on Sunday despite entering its sixth week.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 13, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hanuman Ansh continues its extraordinary run at the box office. The devotional blockbuster has now crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India and, in another remarkable feat, earned more than Mirzapur The Movie on Sunday despite being in its sixth week in theatres. According to the latest box office figures, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 15.89 crore on its 38th day, which was its sixth Sunday. The film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 208.02 crore, while its final collection for the day is still awaited.
Meanwhile, Mirzapur The Movie, which is in its second weekend, collected Rs 8.97 crore on its 10th day, its second Sunday. Its total India net collection currently stands at Rs 180.42 crore, taking the film closer to the Rs 200 crore milestone. The difference between the two films' Sunday collections makes Hanuman Ansh's run even more impressive. The devotional epic has been in theatres for over five weeks, while Mirzapur The Movie is a relatively new release backed by one of India's most popular streaming franchises. Yet, Hanuman Ansh has managed to stay ahead at the box office.
'HANUMAN ANSH' CREATES HISTORY YET AGAIN – RACES TOWARDS ₹ 200 CR MILESTONE... #HanumanAnsh continues its HISTORIC RUN, smashing record after record along the way.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 13, 2026
Here's the LATEST DEVELOPMENT... #Dhurandhar [first part] holds the record for the HIGHEST *Week 6* [Nett BOC],… pic.twitter.com/uNjfZz198f
This is not the first time the Vishal Chaturvedi directorial has beaten Mirzapur The Movie during their clash. On Saturday, its 37th day, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 18.50 crore, while Mirzapur The Movie continued its second-week run with Rs 13.50 crore. The film also created history by recording the biggest-ever 37th-day collection for a Hindi film.
With its Rs 18.50 crore collection on day 37, Hanuman Ansh comfortably went past the previous record held by Dhurandhar, which had collected Rs 5.75 crore on its 37th day. It also surpassed the day 37 collections of films such as Stree 2, Jawan and Chhaava, further strengthening its position as one of the most unusual long-running box-office successes in recent times. The film has also emerged as the biggest sixth-week grosser in Hindi.
Sita Ram… Sita Ram… 🙏— Prathyangira Cinemas (@PrathyangiraUS) September 9, 2026
From A Search For The Divine To A Life Devoted To Serving Others ❤️#HanumanAnsh NORTH AMERICA Release On SEPTEMBER 11 🚩
North America By @PrathyangiraUS@Swambhumedia @filmervishal #ShobhinawSatyaa #VihaanShedge @chandananand #PurnimaTiwari… pic.twitter.com/wx1CCoUFPb
Its collections have continued to remain exceptionally strong even after completing five weeks in theatres, a rare feat in today's theatrical landscape. Interestingly, Hanuman Ansh had a very slow start at the box office. The film earned just Rs 0.10 crore on its opening day and collected Rs 1.08 crore in its first week. Its second-week collection dropped to Rs 0.40 crore before the film began gaining momentum through strong audience response and word of mouth.
The turnaround was dramatic. The film collected Rs 10.40 crore in its third week, followed by Rs 61 crore in week 4 and an impressive Rs 90.25 crore in week 5. It has now crossed the Rs 200 crore mark and continues to add substantial numbers even in its sixth week. Mirzapur The Movie, on the other hand, had a blockbuster start. The film opened with Rs 25.75 crore and collected Rs 148.45 crore in its first week. Released in Hindi and Telugu, the bulk of its earnings have come from the Hindi version, which has contributed Rs 179.37 crore of its current Rs 180.42 crore India net total.
200 CR – THE JOURNEY BEGINS... #MirzapurTheMovie continues its winning run, registering substantial growth on second Saturday and crossing the ₹ 175 cr mark... The march towards the ₹ 200 cr mark has begun.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 13, 2026
The exceptional performance of #HanumanAnsh and #MirzapurTheMovie –… pic.twitter.com/fcJyT0dIBs
The film brings the popular Mirzapur universe to the big screen for the first time. Set in the lawless world of Mirzapur, the story revolves around old rivalries, new threats and the battle for control of the city's violent underworld. While Mirzapur The Movie continues its strong run and inches closer to the Rs 200 crore milestone, Hanuman Ansh remains the bigger surprise story of the moment.