ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 45: Strong 7th Sunday Takes Film Closer To Rs 300 Cr India Net Milestone

Hyderabad: Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand's devotional drama continues its strong theatrical run, with the film earning Rs 9.51 crore on its seventh Sunday. The movie, which released on August 7, has maintained its momentum several weeks after its theatrical debut. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 267.64 crore, according to the latest live figures shared by Sacnilk.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 45

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 9.51 crore in India on Sunday, September 20, across 5,865 shows. The film had earned Rs 9.75 crore on day 44, marking a marginal decline in its collection on the seventh Sunday. The latest numbers take its India gross collection to Rs 316.03 crore, while the final figures for day 45 are yet to be reported.

The film recorded a significant jump in collections on Saturday, when its earnings rose 95 percent from Rs 5 crore on day 43 to Rs 9.75 crore on day 44. With another strong performance on Sunday, Hanuman Ansh has continued to attract audiences despite completing 45 days in theatres.