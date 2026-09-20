Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 45: Strong 7th Sunday Takes Film Closer To Rs 300 Cr India Net Milestone
Hanuman Ansh continues its impressive box office run on day 45, earning Rs 9.51 crore and taking its India net collection to Rs 267.64 crore.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 20, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand's devotional drama continues its strong theatrical run, with the film earning Rs 9.51 crore on its seventh Sunday. The movie, which released on August 7, has maintained its momentum several weeks after its theatrical debut. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 267.64 crore, according to the latest live figures shared by Sacnilk.
Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 45
Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 9.51 crore in India on Sunday, September 20, across 5,865 shows. The film had earned Rs 9.75 crore on day 44, marking a marginal decline in its collection on the seventh Sunday. The latest numbers take its India gross collection to Rs 316.03 crore, while the final figures for day 45 are yet to be reported.
The film recorded a significant jump in collections on Saturday, when its earnings rose 95 percent from Rs 5 crore on day 43 to Rs 9.75 crore on day 44. With another strong performance on Sunday, Hanuman Ansh has continued to attract audiences despite completing 45 days in theatres.
Hanuman Ansh Week-Wise Collection
Hanuman Ansh opened with a modest first-week collection of Rs 1.08 crore. Its second-week earnings stood at Rs 0.40 crore, followed by Rs 10.40 crore in week 3. The film saw a major improvement in its fourth week, collecting Rs 61 crore. The devotional drama continued its upward run in week 5, when it earned Rs 90.25 crore. Its sixth-week collection stood at Rs 80.25 crore.
The film then added Rs 5 crore on day 43, Rs 9.75 crore on day 44 and Rs 9.51 crore on day 45. According to the latest data, Hanuman Ansh has earned Rs 267.64 crore in India net and Rs 316.03 crore in India gross. The worldwide gross total reported on day 44 stood at Rs 329.30 crore, including Rs 24.50 crore from overseas markets. The updated worldwide figure for day 45 is yet to be shared.
About Hanuman Ansh
Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi-language devotional drama inspired by the book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life. The film is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba and follows Lakshmi Narayan, a young boy living in pre-Independence India. After losing his mother, Lakshmi Narayan leaves home in search of God. His journey across northern India leads him through experiences that shape his spiritual transformation into Neem Karoli Baba. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge in leading roles, with Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey among the supporting cast. Vishal Chaturvedi has written, directed and produced the film under Swambhu Media Network.