ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hansal Mehta's Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga To Go On Floors In May, Eyes 2027 Release

Hyderabad: The popular financial drama series Scam is returning with a brand-new season. The third chapter of the hit franchise, titled Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga, will begin filming at the end of May. The show is expected to premiere in early 2027 on the streaming platform Sony LIV.

The series will once again be led by filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who created the widely loved first season Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. The second season, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, was also a big success and continued the franchise's focus on major financial scandals in India. With Scam 2010, the story will shift to the life of businessman Subrata Roy, the founder of Sahara India Pariwar. The upcoming season will explore his rise as a powerful business figure and the serious financial fraud allegations that later surrounded his empire.

The series is based on the book Sahara: The Untold Story written by journalist Tamal Bandyopadhyay. The story will trace how Sahara built a massive financial network across the country and how legal battles followed when authorities raised questions about the company's fund-raising methods. In the early 2010s, the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India questioned Sahara companies for allegedly raising huge sums of money from millions of investors through optionally fully convertible debentures. Investigators claimed that the companies had collected around Rs 24,000 crore from nearly 30 million people.