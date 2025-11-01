ETV Bharat / entertainment

Halloween 2025: From Alia's Lara Croft To Nita Ambani's Audrey Hepburn - Who Wore It Best? Check The Winner

Hyderabad: Mumbai witnessed a dazzling display of star power on the night of October 31, as Bollywood's finest turned up in their most imaginative avatars for a grand Halloween celebration. Hosted in the city, the event was attended by Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aryan Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Atlee, and many others.

On Friday, social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, offered fans a peek into the extravagant affair through a lively Instagram reel. Staying true to his playful persona, Orry introduced each celebrity's Halloween look with witty commentary and humour, instantly making the post go viral.

The video revealed Nita Ambani as Audrey Hepburn from Breakfast at Tiffany's. Clad in a black off-shoulder gown, complete with a diamond tiara and classic pearl accessories, Nita displayed old-Hollywood charm with aplomb, leaving onlookers in awe. Fans and celebrities crowned her the "best dressed" of the evening in Orry's comment section, including Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.