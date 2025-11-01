Halloween 2025: From Alia's Lara Croft To Nita Ambani's Audrey Hepburn - Who Wore It Best? Check The Winner
Bollywood stars dazzled at Halloween 2025 in Mumbai, with Alia Bhatt, Nita Ambani, Ranveer Singh, and others showcasing creative costumes in a celebrity-filled celebration.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 1, 2025 at 12:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mumbai witnessed a dazzling display of star power on the night of October 31, as Bollywood's finest turned up in their most imaginative avatars for a grand Halloween celebration. Hosted in the city, the event was attended by Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aryan Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Atlee, and many others.
On Friday, social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, offered fans a peek into the extravagant affair through a lively Instagram reel. Staying true to his playful persona, Orry introduced each celebrity's Halloween look with witty commentary and humour, instantly making the post go viral.
The video revealed Nita Ambani as Audrey Hepburn from Breakfast at Tiffany's. Clad in a black off-shoulder gown, complete with a diamond tiara and classic pearl accessories, Nita displayed old-Hollywood charm with aplomb, leaving onlookers in awe. Fans and celebrities crowned her the "best dressed" of the evening in Orry's comment section, including Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.
Alia Bhatt impressed with her Lara Croft look, donning a tactical outfit complete with a braid and boots. Deepika Padukone was dressed as Lady Singham, inspired by her role in the 2004 movie Singham Again, and Ranveer Singh in full Deadpool avatar, which Orry teasingly referred to as Spider-Man.
Arjun Kapoor turned up as The Terminator, Janhvi Kapoor as Angela de Marco, and Aryan Khan sported a look inspired by Brokeback Mountain. Karan Johar went as Lord Anthony Bridgerton, while Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta made the perfect Gomez and Morticia Addams from The Addams Family.
Orry himself fulfilled his promise from Farah Khan's vlog, dressing up as Sebastian the Crab from The Little Mermaid. Captioning his reel with "Pick a winner," he invited fans to vote for their favourite costume, and Nita Ambani's regal Audrey Hepburn look emerged as the undisputed winner.
