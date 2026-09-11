ETV Bharat / entertainment

Haiwaan X Review: Is Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Film Better Than Mohanlal's Oppam?

Another review described Haiwaan as a "CAPTIVATING THRILLER" and gave it 3.5 stars. The viewer particularly highlighted Akshay's dark character, writing that he "transforms into a full-time Haiwaan and surprises with his psychologically challenging character that has dark shades with mental elements attached to it". According to the review, the opening and climax are among Akshay's strongest moments in the film.

Several viewers have praised Haiwaan as an intense revenge thriller, with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's performances emerging as one of the biggest talking points. One moviegoer gave the film 4 stars and called it an "absolute banger BLOCKBUSTER". The review had praise for Priyadarshan's direction and read, "Akshay Kumar absolutely nails it, and Saif Ali Khan is brilliant." The X user also found the first half packed with "entertainment, intensity and solid performances".

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's much-awaited thriller Haiwaan has finally hit theatres today, September 11. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film marks the reunion of Akshay and Saif after 18 years and has arrived amid much anticipation. With its dark premise, intense trailer and the promise of seeing the two actors in a face-off, Haiwaan had already generated curiosity ahead of its release. Now, the first reactions from those who watched the film are out on X.

Haiwaan X Review (Photo: X)

The same review also praised the film's cinematography and background score, while noting that the story has a "Cape Fear touch". It further said that the screenplay gains momentum in the second half, especially during the cat-and-mouse chase sequences. The ending was described as fulfilling, with the film also featuring a surprise cameo.

Haiwaan X Review (Photo: X)

Interestingly, another social media user pointed out that Akshay may not be playing an "outright ANTAGONIST" in the film. Calling the movie a "BAWAAL", the viewer teased a "HUGE and SHOCKING SURPRISE" for audiences watching the thriller in theatres.

Haiwaan X Review (Photo: X)

A fan who watched the first-day-first-show in Australia gave Haiwaan a perfect 5-star rating and summed it up as an "Original REVENGE Thriller". Their review said that "Akshay Kumar has raised the level of villainous acting", while adding that Saif Ali Khan "acts well and is outstanding in parts". The X user also mentioned Mohanlal's cameo and called the film different and better than Oppum.

Haiwaan X Review (Photo: X)

Another reaction rated Haiwaan 4.5 stars and gave it the one-word review: "FEROCIOUS". The viewer called the film "INTENSE... MASSY... THRILLING..." and praised the strong performances of Akshay and Saif, along with the background score and engaging first half. However, the verdict described it as "A MASSY ONE-TIME WATCH!"

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan is a dark action-crime thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in dramatically different roles. Saif plays Shyam, a visually impaired man who gets caught in a dangerous conspiracy after being framed for murder of a retired judge. Akshay plays Parshuram, a vengeful and dangerous character who is also searching for Nandini, the daughter of the retired judge. The film has received a UA 16+ certificate from the CBFC and has a runtime of 2 hours and 44 minutes. With the first reactions largely praising its thrills, performances and dark storytelling, it remains to be seen how Haiwaan performs at the box office in the coming days.