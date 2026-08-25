ETV Bharat / entertainment

Haiwaan Trailer: Saif Ali Khan Hides With Daughter As Psycho Killer Akshay Kumar Reaches Their Door

The trailer introduces Saif as a visually impaired man who finds himself facing a dangerous psycho killer, played by Akshay. Saif is seen trying to protect his daughter from Akshay's character, setting up the central conflict of the film. While Saif's character relies on his other senses to understand what is happening around him, Akshay's character appears to be a completely unpredictable and threatening presence. His sinister laugh and menacing behaviour make it clear that he is the danger the characters are trying to escape from.

Hyderabad: The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film Haiwaan is here, and it promises a dark psychological action thriller filled with mystery, danger and suspense. Directed by Priyadarshan, the 2-minute-34-second trailer gives a closer look at the characters and raises the stakes ahead of the film's September 11 release.

Saiyami Kher also gets a proper introduction in the trailer as a cop. Her character appears to be connected to the unfolding mystery as the situation around Saif and his daughter becomes increasingly dangerous. The trailer builds towards a tense cliffhanger. Saif and his daughter hide inside a room as Akshay reaches the door and tries to open the knob. The trailer cuts off at that crucial moment, leaving viewers wondering what happens next.

The trailer follows the mysterious first glimpse of Haiwaan, which had already introduced the silhouettes of the two leads. It also builds on the contrast highlighted in the film's promotional line: "One sees everything, One misses nothing. He hears the danger... I AM the danger! Hero ya Haiwaan?" Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Akshay wrote, "Teaser mein saaya dekh chuke ho. Ab Haiwaan se milo. #Haiwaan Trailer Out Now."

Haiwaan marks Akshay and Saif's reunion after nearly 18 years. The two actors were last seen together in Tashan. The film also stars Boman Irani and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles. The film is the official Hindi adaptation of Priyadarshan's acclaimed 2016 Malayalam film Oppam. Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films, Haiwaan will release worldwide in theatres on September 11, 2026.