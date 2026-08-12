ETV Bharat / entertainment

Haiwaan Teaser Out Now: Akshay Kumar's Villainous Avatar Leaves Fans Intrigued

Hyderabad: The wait is over. The teaser of Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, is finally out, and it promises a dark, tense and mysterious thriller. Haiwaan is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

Akshay Kumar shared the teaser on Instagram with a sharp message that immediately sets the mood of the film. "HE hears the danger… I AM the danger! Ab jeet kiski hogi? Hero ya Haiwaan?" he wrote. And going by the teaser, the question is clearly at the heart of the film. The preview does not reveal too much about the story. Instead, it builds curiosity through dark visuals, shadows, silence and brief glimpses of the two leading actors.

The atmosphere feels unsettling from the very beginning, suggesting that Haiwaan is going to be very different from the lighter films audiences often associate with Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan. Saif Ali Khan appears to be playing a blind man. He is seen moving through a mysterious setting with the help of a stick, while the camera carefully focuses on his expressions and movements. His character seems vulnerable on the surface, but the teaser leaves enough room to wonder if there is more to him than meets the eye.