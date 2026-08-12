Haiwaan Teaser Out Now: Akshay Kumar's Villainous Avatar Leaves Fans Intrigued
The Haiwaan teaser introduces Akshay Kumar as a sinister figure and Saif Ali Khan as a blind man, setting up a dark mystery.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 12, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: The wait is over. The teaser of Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, is finally out, and it promises a dark, tense and mysterious thriller. Haiwaan is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on September 11, 2026.
Akshay Kumar shared the teaser on Instagram with a sharp message that immediately sets the mood of the film. "HE hears the danger… I AM the danger! Ab jeet kiski hogi? Hero ya Haiwaan?" he wrote. And going by the teaser, the question is clearly at the heart of the film. The preview does not reveal too much about the story. Instead, it builds curiosity through dark visuals, shadows, silence and brief glimpses of the two leading actors.
The atmosphere feels unsettling from the very beginning, suggesting that Haiwaan is going to be very different from the lighter films audiences often associate with Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan. Saif Ali Khan appears to be playing a blind man. He is seen moving through a mysterious setting with the help of a stick, while the camera carefully focuses on his expressions and movements. His character seems vulnerable on the surface, but the teaser leaves enough room to wonder if there is more to him than meets the eye.
Vengeance is my reason.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 11, 2026
Every sense is his weapon.
Whose side are you on?
Hero ya Haiwaan?#Haiwaan - Teaser Out Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/GSx1Vy4NUK
Akshay, meanwhile, appears to be on the other side of the mystery. The actor's character looks cold, dangerous and intensely watchful. At one point, he is seen observing Saif's character from close quarters, creating the feeling that a confrontation between the two is slowly building. His expressions and body language give the teaser a menacing edge.
One sees everything,— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 15, 2026
One misses nothing,
Haiwaniyat ab nahin rukegi!#Haiwaan arrives in cinemas on 11th September! pic.twitter.com/q5eACFGXr1
The teaser has already sparked reactions online. Fans were quick to praise Akshay's darker avatar, with one social media user writing, "Can't wait to see you as a Psycho Killer." Another reacted, "Ab haiwaaniyat shuru," while several others celebrated what they called Akshay's return to a villainous mode. One fan even pointed out Akshay's previous negative roles and wrote, "Ajnabi, Robot 2.0 and now Haiwaan. Finally AK Paaji back in villainous mode." Another simply called it "Akki's Villain Arc."
Kal, raat 8 baje.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 14, 2026
Aur iss baar, mazaak nahi hoga.#Haiwaan pic.twitter.com/5q8S05jsjM
Interestingly, some viewers were also surprised by the look of the film. One reaction read, "Wow doesn't even look like a Priyadarshan movie!" That is perhaps one of the most interesting aspects of the teaser. Priyadarshan is widely known for his comedy-driven collaborations with Akshay, including Hera Pheri, Garam Masala and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Haiwaan appears to move into much darker territory.
AKSHAY KUMAR - SAIF ALI KHAN REUNITE AFTER 18 YEARS FOR PRIYADARSHAN'S 'HAIWAAN' – TEASER OUT NOW – 11 SEPT 2026 RELEASE... Mysterious, unsettling, and packed with intrigue – welcome to the world of #Haiwaan.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 12, 2026
⭐ #HaiwaanTeaser 🔗: https://t.co/75rDvmZOBq
Starring #AkshayKumar… pic.twitter.com/qiSZ2jAqMi
The film also marks an important reunion between Akshay and Saif. The two actors are sharing screen space again after 18 years. They previously worked together in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi and Aarzoo, before appearing together in Tashan in 2008.
The cast also includes Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles, while Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is set to make a special appearance. Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai under KVN Productions and Thespian Films. The film has already completed shooting, with the team wrapping up post-production.