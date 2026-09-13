Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar - Saif Ali Khan Film Remains Slow Over Opening Weekend
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer Haiwaan has recorded a lukewarm opening weekend despite anticipation around the Priyadarshan directorial.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 13, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Despite anticipation around Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan coming together after several years, Haiwaan has received a lukewarm response at the box office in its opening weekend. The Priyadarshan directorial has recorded a total India net collection of Rs 6.62 crore by day 3, according to the latest figures reported by Sacnilk.
The film opened in theatres on September 11 with a collection of Rs 3 crore. Despite the reunion of two popular stars and Priyadarshan returning with an action-thriller, the opening remained on the lower side. Haiwaan recorded around 11 percent occupancy across shows on Friday. On Saturday, the film collected Rs 2.50 crore. The second-day figure did not show growth over the opening-day collection. Its occupancy, however, saw a slight improvement to around 14 percent.
On Sunday, Haiwaan has collected Rs 1.12 crore so far, with the final collection for the day yet to be reported. The film is currently running across 3,346 shows and has recorded around 13 percent occupancy. With this, its India net collection stands at Rs 6.62 crore so far, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 7.92 crore.
|Day
|Collection
|Day 1 (Friday)
|Rs 3.00 Cr
|Day 2 (Saturday)
|Rs 2.50 Cr
|Day 3 (Sunday)
|Rs 1.12 Cr
|Total
|Rs 6.62 Cr
Box Office Data: Sacnilk
With Sunday usually bringing stronger footfalls, the film will need a noticeable jump in the coming days to improve its theatrical run. The opening weekend numbers have so far remained modest despite the buzz around its cast and director. Haiwaan is also facing competition from several films in theatres, including Mirzapur: The Movie, Hanuman Ansh, Mandaadi and Sardar 2. With multiple options available to audiences, the film has a challenging run ahead.
The wait ends today! Haiwaan has arrived!— KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) September 11, 2026
Book your tickets now- https://t.co/jrLUnUAEZX#Haiwaan in cinemas near you!@akshaykumar #SaifAliKhan @priyadarshandir @kvnproductions @thespianfilms_ @TheKVNofficial @ShailajaD #SatishFenn @bomanirani @SaiyamiKher @ShriyaP… pic.twitter.com/8MxMsSuAu8
Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan stars Akshay Kumar as Parshuram and Saif Ali Khan as Shyam. Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Sharib Hashmi also feature in key roles. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal makes a cameo appearance in the film. The film follows Shyam, a blind caretaker who is framed for the murder of retired Judge Pradhan. As the vengeful killer Parshuram goes after Pradhan's daughter Nandini, Shyam escapes the police and sets out to protect her. However, his journey leads to a secret about Nandini that changes the course of the story.
Haiwaan is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Oppam. The film also marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after 17 years. The two actors have previously worked together in films including Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Aarzoo, Tu Chor Main Sipahi, Keemat and Tashan. The film also marks the final screen appearance of veteran actor Asrani.