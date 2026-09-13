ETV Bharat / entertainment

Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar - Saif Ali Khan Film Remains Slow Over Opening Weekend

Hyderabad: Despite anticipation around Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan coming together after several years, Haiwaan has received a lukewarm response at the box office in its opening weekend. The Priyadarshan directorial has recorded a total India net collection of Rs 6.62 crore by day 3, according to the latest figures reported by Sacnilk.

The film opened in theatres on September 11 with a collection of Rs 3 crore. Despite the reunion of two popular stars and Priyadarshan returning with an action-thriller, the opening remained on the lower side. Haiwaan recorded around 11 percent occupancy across shows on Friday. On Saturday, the film collected Rs 2.50 crore. The second-day figure did not show growth over the opening-day collection. Its occupancy, however, saw a slight improvement to around 14 percent.

On Sunday, Haiwaan has collected Rs 1.12 crore so far, with the final collection for the day yet to be reported. The film is currently running across 3,346 shows and has recorded around 13 percent occupancy. With this, its India net collection stands at Rs 6.62 crore so far, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 7.92 crore.