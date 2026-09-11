Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay-Saif Starrer Opens On A Moderate Note, Earns Over Rs 2 Crore
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's film Haiwaan was released today and has recorded a moderate opening at the box office.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 11, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s Haiwaan has opened in theatres amid strong interest from moviegoers. Directed by Priyadarshan, the crime thriller marks the reunion of the two actors after 18 years. The film arrived in cinemas on Friday, September 11, and its opening-day box office numbers are now coming in.
Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 1
As per the latest figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Haiwaan has collected Rs 2.19 crore net in India so far on Day 1. The film’s India gross collection currently stands at Rs 2.58 crore.
The film is currently running across 6,038 shows in India. These are live figures, and the final Day 1 collection is yet to be reported as night show numbers are still being added.
The final collection could therefore see a rise once all shows from Friday are counted. The film’s performance over the weekend will also be important, especially as audiences decide whether to watch the thriller after its opening day.
Priyadarshan On Haiwaan And Oppam
Haiwaan has also attracted attention because of its similarities to Priyadarshan’s 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam. However, the filmmaker has said that the Hindi film should not be viewed as a direct copy of his earlier movie.
Speaking to a newswire, Priyadarshan said, “No, I don’t want to talk about the changes. Let people see it and understand.” The filmmaker has also approached the new film differently, with Haiwaan presenting its own story and characters for Hindi audiences.
Akshay And Saif Reunite
One of the biggest attractions of Haiwaan is the return of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan together on screen. The two actors were last seen together in Tashan in 2008.
Their reunion comes nearly two decades after their previous film. Akshay and Saif have earlier shared the screen in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi and Aarzoo.
Haiwaan Plot
Haiwaan follows Shyam (Saif Ali Khan), a visually impaired society maintenance manager who possesses extraordinary hearing, smell, and martial arts skills. His peaceful life is upended when his close friend and mentor, retired judge Pradhan (Boman Irani), is murdered by Parshuram (Akshay Kumar), a vengeful psychopath seeking blood-soaked retribution against everyone complicit in his past wrongful imprisonment.
Because Shyam is the only person who knows the secret location of the judge's young daughter, Nandini, he becomes the primary suspect in the murder. To clear his name and protect the innocent girl, Shyam must rely on his heightened senses to outsmart the ruthless killer in a tense, high-stakes cat-and-mouse game.
Haiwaan Cast
Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan stars Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Boman Irani and Sharib Hashmi in key roles. The film also features Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav and Govardhan Asrani.