ETV Bharat / entertainment

Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay-Saif Starrer Opens On A Moderate Note, Earns Over Rs 2 Crore

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s Haiwaan has opened in theatres amid strong interest from moviegoers. Directed by Priyadarshan, the crime thriller marks the reunion of the two actors after 18 years. The film arrived in cinemas on Friday, September 11, and its opening-day box office numbers are now coming in.

Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 1

As per the latest figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Haiwaan has collected Rs 2.19 crore net in India so far on Day 1. The film’s India gross collection currently stands at Rs 2.58 crore.

The film is currently running across 6,038 shows in India. These are live figures, and the final Day 1 collection is yet to be reported as night show numbers are still being added.

The final collection could therefore see a rise once all shows from Friday are counted. The film’s performance over the weekend will also be important, especially as audiences decide whether to watch the thriller after its opening day.

Priyadarshan On Haiwaan And Oppam

Haiwaan has also attracted attention because of its similarities to Priyadarshan’s 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam. However, the filmmaker has said that the Hindi film should not be viewed as a direct copy of his earlier movie.