ETV Bharat / entertainment

Haiwaan Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan's Film Earns Over Rs 71 Lakh In Pre-Sales

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are set to return to the big screen together after 18 years with Haiwaan. The Priyadarshan directorial is gearing up for its theatrical release on September 11, and advance bookings for the thriller have now opened across India. Early booking numbers show that the film has already started getting attention from moviegoers.

Haiwaan Advance Booking

According to figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Haiwaan has collected around Rs 18.2 lakh in gross advance bookings for its opening day across India. Including block seats, the total booking value stands at around Rs 71.49 lakh.

So far, the film has sold nearly 7,917 tickets through advance bookings. Around 2,101 shows have been listed across the country for its first day.

The Hindi version is currently leading the advance sales. Delhi has recorded around Rs 15.55 lakh in bookings, while Maharashtra has contributed approximately Rs 16.08 lakh. Gujarat has also shown a good response with around Rs 9.55 lakh in advance sales. With a few days still left before release, the film’s booking numbers are expected to increase further.

Akshay And Saif’s Reunion