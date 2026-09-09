Haiwaan Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan's Film Earns Over Rs 71 Lakh In Pre-Sales
Haiwaan advance bookings have opened, with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s thriller earning over Rs 18 lakh so far ahead of its release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 9, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are set to return to the big screen together after 18 years with Haiwaan. The Priyadarshan directorial is gearing up for its theatrical release on September 11, and advance bookings for the thriller have now opened across India. Early booking numbers show that the film has already started getting attention from moviegoers.
Haiwaan Advance Booking
According to figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Haiwaan has collected around Rs 18.2 lakh in gross advance bookings for its opening day across India. Including block seats, the total booking value stands at around Rs 71.49 lakh.
So far, the film has sold nearly 7,917 tickets through advance bookings. Around 2,101 shows have been listed across the country for its first day.
The Hindi version is currently leading the advance sales. Delhi has recorded around Rs 15.55 lakh in bookings, while Maharashtra has contributed approximately Rs 16.08 lakh. Gujarat has also shown a good response with around Rs 9.55 lakh in advance sales. With a few days still left before release, the film’s booking numbers are expected to increase further.
Akshay And Saif’s Reunion
Haiwaan marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after their 2008 film Tashan. The movie also sees Akshay in a different role. Saif, meanwhile, plays Shyam, a blind caretaker who gets caught in a murder case.
The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 44 minutes and has received a U/A 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
What Is Haiwaan About?
The story follows Shyam, a blind caretaker who is wrongly accused of murdering a retired judge named Pradhan. At the same time, a dangerous killer named Parshuram, played by Akshay, is searching for Pradhan’s hidden daughter, Nandini.
After escaping from the police, Shyam sets out to protect Nandini. During their journey, he discovers a secret about her that changes the direction of the story.
Haiwaan Release Date And Cast
Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan stars Akshay Kumar as Parshuram and Saif Ali Khan as Shyam. The cast also includes Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Sharib Hashmi, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma, Manoj Joshi, Pahal Chaudhary and Asrani. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will also make a cameo appearance.
Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films, Haiwaan will release worldwide in cinemas on September 11, 2026.