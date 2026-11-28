ETV Bharat / entertainment

'He Never Checked Monitor': Hail Mary Director Vishnu Ravikumar Spells Out What Surprised Him About Kunchacko Boban

Hail Mary, directed by debutant Vishnu Ravikumar, hit theatres last Friday, November 27. The film stars Kunchacko Boban (more popular as Chackochan) and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles, with Anu Sithara returning as the female lead after a break. The film begins as a father-daughter story and then slowly turns into an investigative crime thriller.

Fresh off the release, Vishnu Ravikumar spoke to ETV Bharat about his journey from a clap boy to director, working with Kunchacko and Suraj, the film's core theme, and why he considers the child actors are the main pillars of the movie.

Vishnu began his career as an assistant director on Prajeesh Sen's 2018 release Captain after working as an editor at a studio in Kochi for about a year. "In Captain, I served as the 'clap boy,'" says Vishnu.

Vishnu Ravikumar in a working still from Hail Mary (Photo: Special Arrangement)

"I owe a debt of gratitude to Prajeesh," says Vishnu for he got to know the world of cinema and was able to be part of every stage of filmmaking while working on Captain. "That taught me the craft."

While learning filmmaking tropes on sets, Vishnu kept nurturing his dream of becoming an independent director. He also approached Kunchacko with a concept the actor liked. But production was delayed due to technical reasons.

It was during that break that cinematographer Roby Varghese told him about a new film being planned by the Green Room Productions.

"Roby said, 'Since you already have dates with Chackochan, and your other project is stalled, why don't you listen to this one?' I agreed, heard the story, and it was greenlit. That film is Hail Mary."

'I owe a debt of gratitude to Prajeesh Sen,' says Vishnu Ravikumar (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Although his own project with Kunchacko had fallen through during pre-production, Vishnu says he approached Hail Mary with the same mindset and treated it as if it were the story he had written and intended to make as his debut film.

Hial Mary is loosely based on a story by G.R. Indugopan, with a screenplay written by Martin Prakkat and Neeraj Rajan. "Knowing seasoned writers were shaping it... that gave me confidence," says Vishnu.

The team includes cinematographer Roby Verghese, editor Chaman Chacko, and music composer Jakes Bejoy. Vishnu adds, "With such a strong team in place, I just had to focus on doing my job well."

Working With Kunchacko Boban

Vishnu had never worked as an assistant on any of Kunchacko's films, having only met him during preliminary discussions. His first real experience working with the actor came once shooting officially began.

"On the set of Hail Mary, I was quite junior, working alongside seniors like Roby Varghese and Martin Prakkat behind the camera. Yet, Chackochan never treated me any differently and extended the exact same consideration to me," Vishnu shares.

From L-R, Vinay Forrt, Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu (Photo: Special Arrangement)

"He doesn't check the monitor after a shot. Once I call 'cut,' he looks directly at me. If I feel a take wasn't right, he is ready for a retake without any hesitation. Even if everyone else thinks a shot is perfect, if I feel otherwise, Chackochan senses it and suggests another take. I have never heard him say 'no'."

He adds, "He performed high-risk action scenes without fear... the audience will see that. In some scenes, he was willing to do things I might have hesitated to even ask for."

"Watching the emotional scenes, I found them deeply touching. I feel, with every film, his ability to handle emotion with subtlety has grown."