'He Never Checked Monitor': Hail Mary Director Vishnu Ravikumar Spells Out What Surprised Him About Kunchacko Boban
Fresh off the release, Vishnu Ravikumar spoke to ETV Bharat's Akhil Vinayak about his journey from a clap boy to director, working with Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu, film's core theme, and more.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 28, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST|
Updated : November 28, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Hail Mary, directed by debutant Vishnu Ravikumar, hit theatres last Friday, November 27. The film stars Kunchacko Boban (more popular as Chackochan) and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles, with Anu Sithara returning as the female lead after a break. The film begins as a father-daughter story and then slowly turns into an investigative crime thriller.
Fresh off the release, Vishnu Ravikumar spoke to ETV Bharat about his journey from a clap boy to director, working with Kunchacko and Suraj, the film's core theme, and why he considers the child actors are the main pillars of the movie.
Vishnu began his career as an assistant director on Prajeesh Sen's 2018 release Captain after working as an editor at a studio in Kochi for about a year. "In Captain, I served as the 'clap boy,'" says Vishnu.
"I owe a debt of gratitude to Prajeesh," says Vishnu for he got to know the world of cinema and was able to be part of every stage of filmmaking while working on Captain. "That taught me the craft."
While learning filmmaking tropes on sets, Vishnu kept nurturing his dream of becoming an independent director. He also approached Kunchacko with a concept the actor liked. But production was delayed due to technical reasons.
It was during that break that cinematographer Roby Varghese told him about a new film being planned by the Green Room Productions.
"Roby said, 'Since you already have dates with Chackochan, and your other project is stalled, why don't you listen to this one?' I agreed, heard the story, and it was greenlit. That film is Hail Mary."
Although his own project with Kunchacko had fallen through during pre-production, Vishnu says he approached Hail Mary with the same mindset and treated it as if it were the story he had written and intended to make as his debut film.
Hial Mary is loosely based on a story by G.R. Indugopan, with a screenplay written by Martin Prakkat and Neeraj Rajan. "Knowing seasoned writers were shaping it... that gave me confidence," says Vishnu.
The team includes cinematographer Roby Verghese, editor Chaman Chacko, and music composer Jakes Bejoy. Vishnu adds, "With such a strong team in place, I just had to focus on doing my job well."
Working With Kunchacko Boban
Vishnu had never worked as an assistant on any of Kunchacko's films, having only met him during preliminary discussions. His first real experience working with the actor came once shooting officially began.
"On the set of Hail Mary, I was quite junior, working alongside seniors like Roby Varghese and Martin Prakkat behind the camera. Yet, Chackochan never treated me any differently and extended the exact same consideration to me," Vishnu shares.
"He doesn't check the monitor after a shot. Once I call 'cut,' he looks directly at me. If I feel a take wasn't right, he is ready for a retake without any hesitation. Even if everyone else thinks a shot is perfect, if I feel otherwise, Chackochan senses it and suggests another take. I have never heard him say 'no'."
He adds, "He performed high-risk action scenes without fear... the audience will see that. In some scenes, he was willing to do things I might have hesitated to even ask for."
"Watching the emotional scenes, I found them deeply touching. I feel, with every film, his ability to handle emotion with subtlety has grown."
'Suraj Venjaramoodu Came To Set Completely Transformed'
Vishnu recalls Suraj calling him a day before taking Hail Mary on floors. "I explained the character to him well before the shoot. On the eve of the shoot, he called and asked, 'Hey, could you run that by me one more time? What exactly is the plan?' We spoke about the role for hours."
The preparation paid off instantly on set as Vishnu speaks excitedly about how Suraj came completely transformed on set. "Both in appearance and demeanour. From skin tone to costume, he had become the character. From then on, he never stepped out of it."
Gushing about Suraj's focus, Vishnu shares, "I had heard Suraj-ettan's sets feel like a festival, with jokes all the time. But on Hail Mary, I saw a Suraj-ettan who stayed in character and didn't crack a single joke."
Speaking about Suraj's process, the debut director shares, "He doesn't read the script during the shoot. He works from the director's instructions. Before a shot, he would rehearse inside his caravan, refine it, and then come out. And then it would be the perfect shot."
Hial Mary Core Theme
"The film centers on the fathers characters played by Chackochan and Suraj and the profound love they have for their daughters, and how their lives move forward. Then a significant event happens that changes their lives."
Even while reading the screenplay, Vishnu says he knew the emotional scenes had their heart in place, which connected him to the story on a deeper level.
"Those father-daughter moments are the film's main hook." says Vishnu. "During filming, some emotional scenes were overwhelming. Chackochan and Suraj-ettan are phenomenal. This was my first time watching them act from the director's chair. Sometimes on the monitor, real life blurred into the scene. But I had to pull myself back because I had technical responsibilities too."
Child Actors: 'The Pillars' Of Hail Mary
Discussions for Hail Mary began in December 2025 and within a month the cast and crew were locked. However, finding the child actors proved to be a mammoth task, recalls director Vishnu.
"Anyone who watches the film or even the trailer will realize one thing: the child actors are its strong pillars. There could be no compromise in casting them. We conducted large-scale auditions and had at least five strong options for each role."
Suraj's daughter in the film is played by 5-year-old Akshara Shynod from Ernakulam. "She gave a phenomenal performance. We explained the emotional nuance of how a child grows up without a mother and shows love to her father," Vishnu says. "She grasped these complex emotions instantly."
For the role of Chackochan's daughter, the team zeroed in on 6-year-old Aradhya S. As a military child, she has lived across North India due to her father's postings.
Vishnu notes, "Aradhya understands Malayalam, though not the Kerala culture or regional dialect yet. She surprised us with how quickly she adapted the nuances." Vishnu adds, "Aradhya also has a twin sister who is equally talented. We were truly torn, but ultimately chose Aradhya."
Hail Mary opened to a modest start, but the film witnessed significant growth courtesy of positive word-of-mouth. Talking about seeing his debut film on the big screen, Vishnu says he has watched Hail Mary a thousand times during edits and has lost objectivity. What he is looking forward to now is the audience's verdict.
"I don't feel the typical excitement of a first film release. I just really want people to like it. We make a film because we love it. But it's only in the theatre, through the audience's reaction, that we know if we were right," Vishnu signs off.