Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai X Review: Is David Dhawan's Final Directorial Worth Watching? Twitter Has The Answer
Early X reactions to Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai praise Varun Dhawan's comic timing, David Dhawan's entertaining direction and the film's family-friendly humour.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 5, 2026 at 1:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde's latest comedy entertainer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has finally arrived in theatres. Directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, the film marks his final directorial venture before retirement and his last collaboration with son Varun Dhawan. As expected, the film opened amid considerable buzz, and the first wave of reactions on X (formerly Twitter) has started pouring in.
Going by the early social media response, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai appears to have struck a chord with audiences looking for a light-hearted commercial entertainer. While critics and viewers are divided on certain aspects of the story, many netizens agree that the film delivers exactly what it promises, which is laughter, romance, colourful characters and plenty of chaos.
Several users have described the film as a "paisa vasool entertainer" and a "perfect stress-buster." One viewer wrote that David Dhawan once again proves why he remains one of Bollywood's most reliable entertainers, praising the film for being unapologetically commercial and designed purely to make audiences smile.
Another called it a complete family entertainer that embraces old-school Bollywood comedy without worrying too much about logic.
#OneWordReview...#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai: ENTERTAINING.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2026
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½#DavidDhawan believes in one mantra – entertainment – and #HJTIHH offers that in abundance... A stress-buster that leaves you smiling... Don't look for logic; sit back and enjoy the ride! #HJTIHHReview… pic.twitter.com/TxXM3Ahums
Much of the praise has been directed towards Varun, who plays Jass, a wedding photographer whose life turns upside down after finding himself caught between two women and an increasingly complicated web of lies. According to viewers, the actor's comic timing, energy and screen presence are among the biggest strengths of the film.
Many social media users feel that Varun is perfectly suited for such comedy-driven roles and carries the film effortlessly on his shoulders.
#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai a light-hearted entertainer packed with laughter, romance & masala. #VarunDhawan shines with his impeccable comic timing and infectious energy, while #DavidDhawan showcases his trademark style of crowd-pleasing entertainment.— BollyBoy (@HappySpeaks2025) June 4, 2026
A perfect stress-buster pic.twitter.com/kMNUezvhtP
Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde have also received appreciation for adding charm and glamour. Fans praised their performances and chemistry with Varun, while several reactions highlighted that both actresses fit comfortably into the film's entertaining world.
The supporting cast has emerged as another major talking point. Jimmy Shergill, Chunky Panday, Mouni Roy, Maniesh Paul, Rakesh Bedi and Rajesh Kumar have all earned praise for contributing to the humour. Some viewers even singled out a few comic sequences involving Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy and Jimmy Shergill as among the funniest moments in the film.
#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai review : A Crazy comedy about one man with two pregnant partners directed by #DavidDhawan.— Funbir Singh (@FunbirSingh) June 5, 2026
The basic idea of one man and two simultaneously pregnant partners is from Micki & Maude from 1984. #VarunDhawan displays remarkable energy as a man torn between… pic.twitter.com/gfWZXFxRJJ
Music has also worked in the film's favour. Songs such as Wow, Vyah Karwado Ji, Tera Ho Jaun and Chunnari Chunnari have been widely appreciated by audiences, with many saying the tracks enhance the overall entertainment quotient rather than interrupt the narrative.
#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai: PAISA VASOOL ENTERTAINER— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 4, 2026
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½
A full on Bollywood entertainer that delivers exactly what it promises - laughter, romance, music, confusion and unlimited fun. #DavidDhawan returns to his comfort zone and scores with a film that is… pic.twitter.com/9hzPctkDPd
That said, not everyone is completely sold on the film. A section of viewers felt that some portions, particularly in the second half, could have been tighter. Others pointed out that certain jokes and situations feel familiar. However, most reactions suggest that these issues do little to affect the overall experience.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Review.— Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) June 5, 2026
David Dhawan Serves A Complete Paisa Vasool Entertainer
⭐⭐⭐✨
There are films that ask you to think, and there are films that simply ask you to have fun. #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai firmly belongs to the second category. #DavidDhawan… pic.twitter.com/Bpy7jHesF0
For now, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai seems to have found support among family audiences and fans of classic Bollywood comedy. If the early X reactions are anything to go by, David Dhawan's final directorial outing offers exactly what audiences expect from him a loud, colourful and entertaining ride filled with laughter, music and feel-good moments.