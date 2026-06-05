ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai X Review: Is David Dhawan's Final Directorial Worth Watching? Twitter Has The Answer

Another called it a complete family entertainer that embraces old-school Bollywood comedy without worrying too much about logic.

Several users have described the film as a "paisa vasool entertainer" and a "perfect stress-buster." One viewer wrote that David Dhawan once again proves why he remains one of Bollywood's most reliable entertainers, praising the film for being unapologetically commercial and designed purely to make audiences smile.

Going by the early social media response, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai appears to have struck a chord with audiences looking for a light-hearted commercial entertainer. While critics and viewers are divided on certain aspects of the story, many netizens agree that the film delivers exactly what it promises, which is laughter, romance, colourful characters and plenty of chaos.

Hyderabad: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde's latest comedy entertainer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has finally arrived in theatres. Directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, the film marks his final directorial venture before retirement and his last collaboration with son Varun Dhawan. As expected, the film opened amid considerable buzz, and the first wave of reactions on X (formerly Twitter) has started pouring in.

Much of the praise has been directed towards Varun, who plays Jass, a wedding photographer whose life turns upside down after finding himself caught between two women and an increasingly complicated web of lies. According to viewers, the actor's comic timing, energy and screen presence are among the biggest strengths of the film.

Many social media users feel that Varun is perfectly suited for such comedy-driven roles and carries the film effortlessly on his shoulders.

Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde have also received appreciation for adding charm and glamour. Fans praised their performances and chemistry with Varun, while several reactions highlighted that both actresses fit comfortably into the film's entertaining world.

The supporting cast has emerged as another major talking point. Jimmy Shergill, Chunky Panday, Mouni Roy, Maniesh Paul, Rakesh Bedi and Rajesh Kumar have all earned praise for contributing to the humour. Some viewers even singled out a few comic sequences involving Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy and Jimmy Shergill as among the funniest moments in the film.

Music has also worked in the film's favour. Songs such as Wow, Vyah Karwado Ji, Tera Ho Jaun and Chunnari Chunnari have been widely appreciated by audiences, with many saying the tracks enhance the overall entertainment quotient rather than interrupt the narrative.

That said, not everyone is completely sold on the film. A section of viewers felt that some portions, particularly in the second half, could have been tighter. Others pointed out that certain jokes and situations feel familiar. However, most reactions suggest that these issues do little to affect the overall experience.

For now, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai seems to have found support among family audiences and fans of classic Bollywood comedy. If the early X reactions are anything to go by, David Dhawan's final directorial outing offers exactly what audiences expect from him a loud, colourful and entertaining ride filled with laughter, music and feel-good moments.