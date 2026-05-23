Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer: Fans Excited To See The 'Real Dhurandhar' In Varun Dhawan's Comedy Film
The trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has excited fans, especially after Rakesh Bedi's appearance.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 23, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: The trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is finally out, and it promises a complete dose of comedy, confusion, romance, and family drama. Starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, the film has already caught fans’ attention for its entertaining storyline and hilarious moments. However, one person who has become the biggest talking point after the trailer release is veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, with fans calling him the “Real Dhurandhar.”
Directed by David Dhawan, the film marks his fourth collaboration with son Varun Dhawan. Known for making loud and entertaining family comedies, David once again brings his signature style to the big screen with a chaotic comedy packed with confusion and funny twists.
The trailer begins with Varun Dhawan sharing romantic moments with his wife, played by Mrunal Thakur. But their happy marriage soon turns messy as the couple lands in court. Mrunal’s character appears frustrated with Varun’s over-the-top love and constant attention. Varun, on the other hand, explains that his behaviour comes from his strong wish to become a father.
Things take a hilarious turn when Varun’s character meets Pooja Hegde and falls in love with her too. Soon, he finds himself trapped between two women and eventually becomes the father of both Mrunal and Pooja’s children. The confusion only gets bigger from there, turning the film into a complete laugh riot.
The trailer also shows Jimmy Shergill playing Pooja’s strict and threatening brother, while Maniesh Paul appears as Varun’s close friend who helps him hide the truth from both women. Mouni Roy also grabs attention with her quirky role as Varun’s fake mother.
But despite the star-studded cast and comic moments, fans online seem most excited about seeing Rakesh Bedi in the film. The actor has gained fresh popularity after the blockbuster success of the Dhurandhar franchise, where his character Jameel Jamali became a fan favourite. His appearance in the trailer instantly sparked excitement among viewers.
Fans quickly flooded the comment section with references to his iconic character and dialogue. One fan wrote, "Jameel Jamali's hilarious dialogue 'bahar ake mill'."
Another fan mixed his Dhurandhar character with Varun’s situation in the film and commented, "fikar mat kar varun.. Jameel mamu baitha hai abhi."
One comment read, "Jameel Jamali a tujha fanta pilaun." Another fan wrote, "Sir aap yha bhi ho Jameel maamu." A comment that stood out the most simply said, "Real Dhurandhar is back."
Rakesh Bedi and David Dhawan have shared a long working relationship over the years. The duo has previously worked together in popular comedy films like Hero No. 1, Gharwali Baharwali, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Aankhen. Produced by Ramesh Taurani under Tips Films, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is scheduled to release in theatres on June 5.