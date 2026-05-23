ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer: Fans Excited To See The 'Real Dhurandhar' In Varun Dhawan's Comedy Film

Hyderabad: The trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is finally out, and it promises a complete dose of comedy, confusion, romance, and family drama. Starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, the film has already caught fans’ attention for its entertaining storyline and hilarious moments. However, one person who has become the biggest talking point after the trailer release is veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, with fans calling him the “Real Dhurandhar.”

Directed by David Dhawan, the film marks his fourth collaboration with son Varun Dhawan. Known for making loud and entertaining family comedies, David once again brings his signature style to the big screen with a chaotic comedy packed with confusion and funny twists.

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The trailer begins with Varun Dhawan sharing romantic moments with his wife, played by Mrunal Thakur. But their happy marriage soon turns messy as the couple lands in court. Mrunal’s character appears frustrated with Varun’s over-the-top love and constant attention. Varun, on the other hand, explains that his behaviour comes from his strong wish to become a father.

Things take a hilarious turn when Varun’s character meets Pooja Hegde and falls in love with her too. Soon, he finds himself trapped between two women and eventually becomes the father of both Mrunal and Pooja’s children. The confusion only gets bigger from there, turning the film into a complete laugh riot.