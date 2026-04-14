ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai First Look: Varun's Double Trouble Love Story With Mrunal & Pooja Promises Fun Ride

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai First Look ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: The first look of the upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was unveiled on Tuesday, April 14. Starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, the film marks the return of director David Dhawan to his romantic-comedy style. The video begins on a quirky note, showing two AI-generated toddlers talking to each other about their parents. As they compare details, they realise that while their mothers are different, their father could be the same man. The scene then shifts to introduce Varun as Jass, a stylish and fun-loving character, along with his two love interests - Baani (Mrunal) and Preet (Pooja). The setup hints at a classic love triangle with a comic twist. The first look contains a contemporary version of the much-loved music piece Ishq Sona Hai, whose original version had been performed by Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen for the film Biwi No. 1, released in 1999 and directed by David Dhawan.