Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai First Look: Varun's Double Trouble Love Story With Mrunal & Pooja Promises Fun Ride
Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai first look reveals a fun love triangle and nostalgic music.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 14, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: The first look of the upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was unveiled on Tuesday, April 14. Starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, the film marks the return of director David Dhawan to his romantic-comedy style.
The video begins on a quirky note, showing two AI-generated toddlers talking to each other about their parents. As they compare details, they realise that while their mothers are different, their father could be the same man. The scene then shifts to introduce Varun as Jass, a stylish and fun-loving character, along with his two love interests - Baani (Mrunal) and Preet (Pooja). The setup hints at a classic love triangle with a comic twist.
The first look contains a contemporary version of the much-loved music piece Ishq Sona Hai, whose original version had been performed by Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen for the film Biwi No. 1, released in 1999 and directed by David Dhawan.
This film marks Varun Dhawan's first collaboration with both Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. It is also his fourth film with his father David Dhawan after Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No. 1. The supporting cast includes Chunky Pandey, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Sheirgill and Mouni Roy.
Sharing the first look, Varun Dhawan confirmed the release date and wrote, "#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai, a David Dhawan entertainer. First look Out Now! #redflag in cinemas on 22nd May 2026."
The film has seen multiple changes in its release schedule. It was earlier planned for June 5 and later shifted to June 12. The makers had said, "We would like to clarify that our film - Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was originally scheduled for release on 5th June... we have decided to move the release... to 12th June." However, the team has now decided to prepone it to May 22.
According to reports, the decision was taken as the film is nearly ready and the makers wanted to take advantage of the summer holiday period. A source close to a newswire said, "The makers are seriously considering bringing the film out on May 22 instead of June 12... It'll be an ideal time to attract youth and family audiences to the film."