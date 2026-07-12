ETV Bharat / entertainment

Guntur, Sircilla Mourn S Janaki's Death, 'Nightingale Of South India's' Bond With Hyderabad

Guntur/Bapatla/Sircilla/Hyderabad: Legendary singer S Janaki's death on Saturday has left her birthplace in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district and Telangana's Sircilla district, where she spent her childhood, in profound grief and sorrow.

Fondly known as 'Nightingale of South India', Janaki, who captivated millions with her melodious voice, shared an inseparable bond with Hyderabad. She often remarked that whenever she visited the city, it felt like her own hometown and she appreciated the atmosphere and the people there. Driven by this affection, she purchased a villa on the Shamshabad-Srisailam road some years back.

Janaki was born in Pallapatlam village in Nizampatnam mandal in present-day Bapatla district. At the age of three, her father, a school teacher and an Ayurvedic doctor, shifted to Sircilla near Karimnagar, where she spent the next six years, before moving with her family to Chennai.

In Sircilla, the family lived in a rented house, 'Thimmayya-gari Bungalow', near Venkateswara Temple. During the family's stay, it maintained close bonds with local weaving families. On various platforms, Janaki had recalled memories of singing and playing with neighbours by the Manair stream.

She also recounted travelling to Vemulawada by bullock cart to watch movies and mentioned singing at the shrine of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy. Even after establishing a name in the film industry, she kept visiting Vemulawada.

Her songs reflect an inseparable connection with both Guntur and Sircilla. Her relatives in Pallapatla village and fans in the united district are reminiscing about those days. The villagers of Pallapatla said they are very proud that Janaki was born in their village, grew up to be a music queen with amazing talent, and gained fame across the country. News of her death has left the village shocked.

In many interviews, Janaki mentioned her connection with Pallapatla village. "At a very early age, I breathed the air of that village, played in that soil. Those memories are still alive in my mind," she had once told.

After getting busy with films, she did not have the opportunity to visit her hometown. But, there are many instances where she showed love for her motherland by attending cultural programmes and felicitation ceremonies in united Guntur district.

In 2001, writers in Sircilla organised a gathering titled 'Siri Velugula Athmeeya Sammelanam' (A Heartwarming Gathering of Radiance). Pathipaka Mohan, editor at the National Book Trust, said that Janaki was invited to that event. Although she could not attend at that time, she visited Sircilla on a later occasion, when she was felicitated.

Locals said during Janaki’s childhood, the Sircilla region witnessed frequent agrarian land struggles following which, her father moved to Chennai.