Guntur, Sircilla Mourn S Janaki's Death, 'Nightingale Of South India's' Bond With Hyderabad
S Janaki's songs reflect an inseparable connection with Guntur and Sircilla while she had a strong musical bond with Hyderabad.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
Guntur/Bapatla/Sircilla/Hyderabad: Legendary singer S Janaki's death on Saturday has left her birthplace in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district and Telangana's Sircilla district, where she spent her childhood, in profound grief and sorrow.
Fondly known as 'Nightingale of South India', Janaki, who captivated millions with her melodious voice, shared an inseparable bond with Hyderabad. She often remarked that whenever she visited the city, it felt like her own hometown and she appreciated the atmosphere and the people there. Driven by this affection, she purchased a villa on the Shamshabad-Srisailam road some years back.
Janaki was born in Pallapatlam village in Nizampatnam mandal in present-day Bapatla district. At the age of three, her father, a school teacher and an Ayurvedic doctor, shifted to Sircilla near Karimnagar, where she spent the next six years, before moving with her family to Chennai.
In Sircilla, the family lived in a rented house, 'Thimmayya-gari Bungalow', near Venkateswara Temple. During the family's stay, it maintained close bonds with local weaving families. On various platforms, Janaki had recalled memories of singing and playing with neighbours by the Manair stream.
She also recounted travelling to Vemulawada by bullock cart to watch movies and mentioned singing at the shrine of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy. Even after establishing a name in the film industry, she kept visiting Vemulawada.
Her songs reflect an inseparable connection with both Guntur and Sircilla. Her relatives in Pallapatla village and fans in the united district are reminiscing about those days. The villagers of Pallapatla said they are very proud that Janaki was born in their village, grew up to be a music queen with amazing talent, and gained fame across the country. News of her death has left the village shocked.
In many interviews, Janaki mentioned her connection with Pallapatla village. "At a very early age, I breathed the air of that village, played in that soil. Those memories are still alive in my mind," she had once told.
After getting busy with films, she did not have the opportunity to visit her hometown. But, there are many instances where she showed love for her motherland by attending cultural programmes and felicitation ceremonies in united Guntur district.
In 2001, writers in Sircilla organised a gathering titled 'Siri Velugula Athmeeya Sammelanam' (A Heartwarming Gathering of Radiance). Pathipaka Mohan, editor at the National Book Trust, said that Janaki was invited to that event. Although she could not attend at that time, she visited Sircilla on a later occasion, when she was felicitated.
Locals said during Janaki’s childhood, the Sircilla region witnessed frequent agrarian land struggles following which, her father moved to Chennai.
According to close friends whenever she came to Guntur, she would affectionately inquire about the special features of her hometown Pallapatla and her relatives there.
Her last visit to Guntur was a decade and a half ago to receive awards. That memory is still etched in the hearts of the people of Guntur. In 2009, she participated for the first time at a programme organised by Potthuri Ranga Rao, president of the Kaladarbar Cultural Association, in Guntur. She had sung 18 songs at a stretch on that occasion.
Later, in 2011, she participated in another programme along with Vani Jayaram and PB Srinivas. Those who attended that meeting say, she explained her connection with Pallapatla and Tenali and the affairs of her group of friends in Guntur. In 2011, she was honored by the president of EVV Yuva Kalavahini, Vecha Krishnamurthy.
Speaking about Janaki's connection with Hyderabad, Sanjay Kishore, founder of Sangamam Foundation, said that she would stay there while visiting places like Mysore and Chennai. She had participated in numerous events across Hyderabad, including Ravindra Bharati, Tyagaraya Gana Sabha, Shilpakala Vedika, and the NTR Kala Mandiram at Telugu University.
Notably, she had attended the felicitation ceremony at Ravindra Bharati to honour P Susheela with a Guinness World Record. Instituted by the P Susheela Trust, the award recognises contribution to Indian film industry and remained a cherished memory for her.
At any event she attended, she would entral the audience by singing "Govullu Tellana... Gopayya Nallana" upon request. In 2004, she inaugurated a 26-day music festival organised by 'Kinnera' alongside the then Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna, and also performed at a concert.
Maddali Raghuram, secretary of ‘Kinnera’, said Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Dasari Narayana Rao honored Janaki with the Ghantasala award during a 24-hour musical tribute to Ghantasala, organised by Kinnera at Ravindra Bharati in 1995. He noted that her son, Muralikrishna, used to accompany her to events, but after the passing of her husband and son, she largely stopped participating in public programmes.
Upon learning about her ardent fan, Matham Revappayya, a resident of Sangareddy town, born with disability who was unable to meet her, Janaki personally visited his home on April 26, 2015, and greeted him warmly.
Overcome with emotion and moved to tears, Revappayya expressed deep sorrow at the news of the passing of the singer he admired so greatly. He recalled how she had treated him with the affection of a mother. He mentioned that she had greeted him warmly on the three occasions she visited him. He also said that she was very happy when he visited her after securing a job as a junior lecturer.
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