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Gunmaaster G9 X Review: Netizens Call Emraan Hashmi-Genelia Deshmukh's Film 'Paisa Vasool' Entertainer

Gunmaaster G9 X Review ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh's much-awaited action romantic thriller, Gunmaaster G9, has finally arrived in theatres, and early reactions on social media suggest that the film has struck a chord with fans of commercial entertainers. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film brings together action, romance, drama and music, with viewers particularly impressed by its high-octane sequences and powerful climax.

Several moviegoers have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their first reactions, with many calling the film a complete mass entertainer. Emraan's return to a hardcore action avatar, Genelia's performance and Aparshakti Khurana's portrayal of the antagonist have emerged as some of the biggest talking points.

Gunmaaster G9 X Review: What Are Moviegoers Saying? Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film a positive review, calling it 'power-packed' and awarding it three-and-a-half stars. He praised the action sequences, describing them as the film's biggest strength. According to him, director Aditya Datt delivers what the promotional material promised: a full-on mass entertainer. He highlighted the interval revelation, the emotional backstories and the post-interval action face-off as some of the film's strongest moments. However, he also pointed out a few shortcomings. The opening portions feel rushed, and the narrative takes some time to settle. The action, although brilliantly executed, gets gruesome at certain points. Another X user described it as a 'dhamakedaar' and 'paisa vasool' experience. The user praised its whistle-worthy dialogues, explosive action and chartbuster music, adding that both halves offer a good mix of drama and emotion. Other viewers also shared enthusiastic reactions, with many describing the film as a must-watch theatrical entertainer. The climax, action choreography and emotional sequences have received particular appreciation. Some fans have even called it a complete family entertainer. Gunmaaster G9 X Review (Photo: X) Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh's Performances Win Praise