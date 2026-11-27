Gunmaaster G9 X Review: Netizens Call Emraan Hashmi-Genelia Deshmukh's Film 'Paisa Vasool' Entertainer
Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh's Gunmaaster G9 earns positive early reactions, with audiences praising its explosive action, performances, music and entertaining climax.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 27, 2026 at 12:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh's much-awaited action romantic thriller, Gunmaaster G9, has finally arrived in theatres, and early reactions on social media suggest that the film has struck a chord with fans of commercial entertainers. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film brings together action, romance, drama and music, with viewers particularly impressed by its high-octane sequences and powerful climax.
Several moviegoers have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their first reactions, with many calling the film a complete mass entertainer. Emraan's return to a hardcore action avatar, Genelia's performance and Aparshakti Khurana's portrayal of the antagonist have emerged as some of the biggest talking points.
Gunmaaster G9 X Review: What Are Moviegoers Saying?
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film a positive review, calling it 'power-packed' and awarding it three-and-a-half stars. He praised the action sequences, describing them as the film's biggest strength. According to him, director Aditya Datt delivers what the promotional material promised: a full-on mass entertainer. He highlighted the interval revelation, the emotional backstories and the post-interval action face-off as some of the film's strongest moments.
However, he also pointed out a few shortcomings. The opening portions feel rushed, and the narrative takes some time to settle. The action, although brilliantly executed, gets gruesome at certain points.
#OneWordReview... #GunmaasterG9: POWER-PACKED. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ Masala films will always find an audience, provided they get the formula right… And #GunmaasterG9 gets it spot on, with spectacular action as its biggest USP… After #Awarapan2, #EmraanHashmi is back with a bang! #GunmaasterG9Review The promotional material had given us a fair idea of what to expect from #GunmaasterG9, and director Aditya Datt ensures that the film lives up to those expectations, delivering exactly what was promised – a full-on mass entertainer. Frankly, the storyline isn’t novel or pathbreaking, and the initial portions take some time to sink in… The narrative moves at such a rapid pace that it becomes difficult to fully grasp what’s unfolding… However, 15–20 minutes into the film, you gradually get into the groove and begin to enjoy the ride. The screenplay is peppered with several attention-grabbing, high-voltage sequences that keep you invested in the proceedings [no spoilers]… ⭐️ The shocking revelation at the interval point. ⭐️ The emotional backstories of Emraan’s character and his daughter, as well as Genelia’s character. ⭐️ The brilliantly choreographed action face-off soon after the interval. ⭐️ Emraan and Genelia unleashing their action avatars in the film’s final act. The narrative keeps you hooked for the most part, but it does have a few flaws… As mentioned earlier, the opening portions are somewhat rushed and take time to register… Also, the action sequences, despite being brilliantly executed, get gruesome at times – this is definitely not for the faint-hearted. #HimeshReshammiya’s soundtrack is a major plus… #AfsaanaBanaayaAapne, already a chartbuster, is clearly the pick of the lot… The recreated version of the original #Gunmaaster track from the 1979 hit #Surakksha is cleverly woven into the narrative at various points… The background score is equally powerful and adds to the film’s impact. It’s wonderful to see #EmraanHashmi embracing hardcore action, something that will only strengthen his connect with fans and the masses… He brings his trademark screen presence, intensity, and effortless charisma to the proceedings. This is the Emraan we’ve been missing of late… #Awarapan2 and now #GunmaasterG9 reinforce the fact that he remains a true mass favourite… He must continue to build on the goodwill he has earned over the years. #GeneliaDeshmukh looks gorgeous and delivers a superb performance… It’s an absolute delight to see her in a role that allows her to showcase both her charm and acting prowess… What truly catches you off guard is her transition into action mode – it’s a terrific surprise and makes for a genuine wow moment! Her chemistry with Emraan is one of the film’s biggest strengths, lending the romantic track an emotional connect. #AparshaktiKhurana makes a strong impression as the antagonist, infusing the character with the right mix of menace and energy… He is thoroughly convincing. #AbhishekSingh is impressive, bringing confidence and conviction to his role. ⭐️ Final word? #GunmaasterG9 is tailor-made for the masses, especially those who relish hardcore, high-octane action thrillers.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 27, 2026
Another X user described it as a 'dhamakedaar' and 'paisa vasool' experience. The user praised its whistle-worthy dialogues, explosive action and chartbuster music, adding that both halves offer a good mix of drama and emotion. Other viewers also shared enthusiastic reactions, with many describing the film as a must-watch theatrical entertainer. The climax, action choreography and emotional sequences have received particular appreciation. Some fans have even called it a complete family entertainer.
Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh's Performances Win Praise
Emraan Hashmi appears to be one of the biggest reasons behind the positive early response. Viewers have praised his screen presence, intense action sequences and trademark romantic charm. His performance has also reminded fans of the combination of romance and music that made him popular. One social media user described Emraan's performance as 'just wow', praising his body language, dialogue delivery and chemistry with Genelia. His transformation into a ruthless action hero has also caught the attention of moviegoers.
Genelia Deshmukh, meanwhile, has impressed audiences with her performance and unexpected action avatar. Her chemistry with Emraan has been described as refreshing, while her transition into action mode has emerged as a pleasant surprise. Several viewers have also praised her screen presence and energy. Aparshakti Khurana has received considerable appreciation for playing the antagonist. His unpredictable and menacing performance adds to the film's central conflict. His face-offs with Emraan have been highlighted as some of the most entertaining portions.
Himesh Reshammiya's Music Adds To The Nostalgia
The music by Himesh Reshammiya is another major highlight according to early reactions. The song Afsaana Banaaya Aapne has been singled out for praise, while the recreated version of the original Gunmaaster track from the 1979 film Surakksha adds a nostalgic touch. The background score also complements the action-heavy sequences and enhances the overall theatrical experience. The reunion of Emraan, Aditya Datt and Himesh Reshammiya has therefore become an added attraction for audiences familiar with their earlier collaborations.
More About Gunmaaster G9
Gunmaaster G9 is directed by Aditya Datt and written by Sarim Momin and Junaid Wasi. The film stars Emraan Hashmi as Agent Eshwar, also known as Agent G9, a secret operative caught in a dangerous world of espionage, firearms and personal conflicts. Genelia Deshmukh plays Aarti, while Aparshakti Khurana essays the antagonist, Desu. Abhishek Singh also features in the supporting cast. It draws inspiration from the spy character popularised by Mithun Chakraborty in Surakksha (1979) and Wardat (1981). Gunmaaster G9 was released in theatres worldwide on November 27, 2026.