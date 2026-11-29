ETV Bharat / entertainment

Gunmaaster G9 vs Yeh Prem Mol Liya Day 3: Who Won Opening Weekend Box Office Battle?

Hyderabad: The box office battle between Gunmaaster G9 and Yeh Prem Mol Liya is getting interesting. Both films, featuring Emraan Hashmi and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles, respectively, arrived in theatres on November 27. However, their third-day performances show a clear difference in audience response, with Sooraj Barjatya's romantic family drama taking the lead.

While Gunmaaster G9 has maintained a steady run, Yeh Prem Mol Liya has performed better over its opening weekend. The Sunday figures suggest that family audiences have shown a stronger interest in Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's film.

The film is currently running across 5,786 shows, with its third-day figures still being updated. Its final Sunday collection is expected to be available later in the night. Directed as an action thriller with a romantic angle, Gunmaaster G9 follows a simple dairy farmer who finds himself up against a dangerous gang. When his loved ones are threatened, he must confront a darker and more dangerous version of himself to protect them.

Emraan Hashmi and Genelia D'Souza's Gunmaaster G9 has collected an estimated Rs 3.62 crore net in India on its third day, according to the latest live figures by Sacnilk. The film's Sunday collection takes its total India net collection to Rs 11.62 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 13.77 crore. The action romantic thriller opened with Rs 3.65 crore net on Friday, and then witnessed an improvement on Saturday, collecting Rs 4.35 crore net.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection Day 3

Meanwhile, Yeh Prem Mol Liya has enjoyed a stronger opening weekend. The Sooraj Barjatya directorial has collected an estimated Rs 4.93 crore net in India on Sunday, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 13.93 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 16.62 crore. The film opened with Rs 3.75 crore net on Friday and witnessed a notable jump on Saturday, earning Rs 5.25 crore. It has continued its run with a healthy Sunday collection, maintaining its lead over Gunmaaster G9.

The film is currently running across 5,282 shows, and its third-day figures are also live estimates. The final collection will be updated later in the night. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a romantic family drama directed by Sooraj Barjatya. Ayushmann plays Prem Mishra, while Sharvari essays the role of Purva Solanki. The film also features Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa and Saumya Tandon in important roles.

Gunmaaster G9 vs Yeh Prem Mol Liya: Who Is Winning the Box Office Battle?

The opening weekend has clearly favoured Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The film has not only collected more than Gunmaaster G9 on Sunday but has also built a stronger overall domestic total. Interestingly, both films saw an improvement in collections on Saturday, suggesting that audiences turned up in greater numbers over the weekend. With both films still in their initial theatrical run, their weekday performance will be important. The coming days will show whether Gunmaaster G9 can narrow the gap or if Yeh Prem Mol Liya will continue its winning streak at the box office.