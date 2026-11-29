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Gunmaaster G9 Song Controversy: Avneet Kaur - Emraan Hashmi's Dance Number Reignites Peddi Objectification Debate

Gunmaaster G9 Song Controversy: Avneet Kaur - Emraan Hashmi's Dance Number Reignites Peddi Objectification Debate ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh's Gunmaaster G9 has found itself in the middle of a social media controversy, and this time, it is not about the film's storyline or performances. An item number featuring Avneet Kaur has sparked criticism over its choreography and presentation, with several viewers calling out what they believe is the unnecessary sexualisation of actresses on screen. The discussion has also brought Janhvi Kapoor's much-debated appearance in Peddi back into focus.

Clips from the song have been circulating on X, where users have questioned the dance moves, expressions and overall treatment of Avneet in the sequence. While some have criticised the choreography as vulgar, others have raised concerns about the industry's continued reliance on suggestive dance numbers to attract audiences.

One user expressed disappointment, writing, "Avneet Kaur just turned 25 and what the hell are these steps? Gross. Why is she being pushed into item numbers, and what was even the need for all this? First Peddi, then Eetha, and now this. When will the sexualisation of actresses finally stop?" Another viewer was equally unimpressed, commenting, "Grossly bad dancing and expressions. Pathetic." Gunmaaster G9 Song Controversy: Avneet Kaur - Emraan Hashmi's Dance Number Reignites Peddi Objectification Debate (Photo: X) A third user questioned the larger trend of item songs, writing, "I'm against item songs as if it is the only way to bring audience. Once I knew the meaning behind the item songs, I found it so disgusting, and lately the item songs and choreography are becoming so unbearable." Gunmaaster G9 Song Controversy: Avneet Kaur - Emraan Hashmi's Dance Number Reignites Peddi Objectification Debate (Photo: X) Why Is Peddi Being Dragged Into The Gunmaaster G9 Controversy? The criticism surrounding Avneet's song has also revived conversations about Janhvi Kapoor's appearance in Peddi. When the film's promotional material and scenes featuring Janhvi became a talking point, the debate centred on how her character was presented in relation to Ram Charan's character. Several viewers had objected to the male lead's repeated staring and pursuit of Janhvi's character, arguing that the film appeared to present such behaviour as romance rather than questioning it.