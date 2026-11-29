Gunmaaster G9 Song Controversy: Avneet Kaur - Emraan Hashmi's Dance Number Reignites Peddi Objectification Debate
Avneet Kaur's Gunmaaster G9 dance number faces backlash over choreography and alleged objectification, reigniting comparisons with Janhvi Kapoor's controversial portrayal in Peddi.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 29, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh's Gunmaaster G9 has found itself in the middle of a social media controversy, and this time, it is not about the film's storyline or performances. An item number featuring Avneet Kaur has sparked criticism over its choreography and presentation, with several viewers calling out what they believe is the unnecessary sexualisation of actresses on screen. The discussion has also brought Janhvi Kapoor's much-debated appearance in Peddi back into focus.
Clips from the song have been circulating on X, where users have questioned the dance moves, expressions and overall treatment of Avneet in the sequence. While some have criticised the choreography as vulgar, others have raised concerns about the industry's continued reliance on suggestive dance numbers to attract audiences.
One user expressed disappointment, writing, "Avneet Kaur just turned 25 and what the hell are these steps? Gross. Why is she being pushed into item numbers, and what was even the need for all this? First Peddi, then Eetha, and now this. When will the sexualisation of actresses finally stop?" Another viewer was equally unimpressed, commenting, "Grossly bad dancing and expressions. Pathetic."
A third user questioned the larger trend of item songs, writing, "I'm against item songs as if it is the only way to bring audience. Once I knew the meaning behind the item songs, I found it so disgusting, and lately the item songs and choreography are becoming so unbearable."
Why Is Peddi Being Dragged Into The Gunmaaster G9 Controversy?
The criticism surrounding Avneet's song has also revived conversations about Janhvi Kapoor's appearance in Peddi. When the film's promotional material and scenes featuring Janhvi became a talking point, the debate centred on how her character was presented in relation to Ram Charan's character. Several viewers had objected to the male lead's repeated staring and pursuit of Janhvi's character, arguing that the film appeared to present such behaviour as romance rather than questioning it.
The criticism eventually extended to the way her character was portrayed, with concerns that she was reduced to an object of the hero's desire. Now, some social media users are questioning whether the outrage surrounding Peddi was consistent. They have drawn parallels between the two films, arguing that similar concerns about the portrayal of female actors should receive equal attention, irrespective of the film industry or its audience.
One user wrote, "Avneet Kaur is just 25 years old and Emraan Hashmi is double her age." Another viewer compared the song with sequences from Peddi and Pushpa, calling it "the display of vulgarity in the name of sensuality". The user further argued that artistic freedom should not become an excuse to ignore boundaries, adding that there should be a distinction between sensuality and vulgarity. The age difference between Avneet and Emraan has also become part of the online conversation.
Interestingly, some users have also questioned Avneet's decision to feature in such a number, with a few suggesting that the actress should be offered roles that make better use of her talent. Others have argued that the criticism should focus on the makers and the creative choices behind these sequences rather than placing the responsibility entirely on the actresses performing them. Neither Avneet Kaur nor the makers of Gunmaaster G9 have responded to the criticism so far.
More About Gunmaaster G9
Directed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 arrived in theatres on November 27, 2026. The action drama stars Emraan and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles, alongside Aparshakti Khurana and Inayat Verma. The film follows Eeshwar Kumar, a former marksman who has left his violent past behind to build a peaceful life with his family. However, unexpected circumstances pull him back into the criminal world, forcing him to confront his past while trying to protect his loved ones.