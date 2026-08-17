ETV Bharat / entertainment

Gunmaaster G9: Emraan Hashmi Reunites With Aashiq Banaya Aapne Director Aditya Datt And Composer Himesh Reshammiya

The reunion is significant for fans of Aashiq Banaya Aapne. Released in 2005, the romantic thriller featured Hashmi and was directed by Datt, with Reshammiya's music becoming one of the film's biggest talking points. The soundtrack, particularly the title track, went on to become closely associated with Hashmi's early image as a romantic star.

The makers announced on Monday that Gunmaaster G9 will arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 27, 2026. The film promises a mix of romance, music and stylised action, with Hashmi once again at the centre of an action-packed entertainer. Sharing the release date on social media, Hashmi wrote, "Gunmaaster G9 is locked, loaded and ready to fire up the big screen on 27th November." He also teased the film's mix of genres, adding that this time, "it's not just bullets firing" as romance, music and action will come together in the film.

Hyderabad: Emraan Hashmi has been riding high on the nostalgia wave surrounding Awarapan 2, which is running successfully in theatres. Now, the actor is set to revisit another memorable collaboration from his career. Hashmi will reunite with filmmaker Aditya Datt and composer Himesh Reshammiya for Gunmaaster G9, bringing the trio behind the 2005 hit Aashiq Banaya Aapne together after more than two decades.

More than 20 years later, the three are coming together for a very different kind of film. While Gunmaaster G9 has romance and music at its core, the makers have also promised high-octane action and a stylised presentation. Datt, who is returning to work with Hashmi and Reshammiya, described the film as one of the most demanding projects of his career. He said the team's aim was to make every action sequence, emotion and frame impactful. The director also called his reunion with Hashmi and Reshammiya an "extraordinary experience".

Producer Deepak Mukut said bringing the three together again was something the team had wanted to do, adding that romance, action and music form the central mix of the film. The project also marks another collaboration between Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Reshammiya. Their earlier association includes films such as Sanam Teri Kasam and Genius, both of which featured the latter's music.

Gunmaaster G9 brings together Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh for the first time on screen. Aparshakti Khurana is also part of the cast. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Sangeeta Ahir and Hunar Mukut and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment. The announcement comes at an interesting point in Hashmi's career. The actor has returned as Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2, nearly two decades after the original Awarapan. The sequel has opened strongly at the box office, giving Hashmi one of the biggest openings of his solo career.

During a recent interaction with fans at a Mumbai theatre while promoting Awarapan 2, Hashmi also hinted at the possibility of a third film in the franchise. He told the audience that he hoped they would enjoy the entire film and added, "hopefully, Awarapan 3 very soon."