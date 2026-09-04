Gujarati Hit Laalo To Get South Indian Remakes? Makers Reveal Status Of Telugu, Tamil And Kannada Deals
Laalo has sparked remake buzz in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. Here's what the makers told ETV Bharat about the reports and ongoing discussions.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 4, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Gujarati film Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate has become a surprise hit and is now attracting interest from other film industries. There have been reports that the film could be remade in Telugu and other South Indian languages. However, the makers have now clarified whether any remake deal has been finalised yet.
To get clarity on the reports, ETV Bharat spoke exclusively with Laalo co-producer Jay Vyas, producer Ajay Padariya and director Ankit Sakhiya. They confirmed that discussions are taking place with several producers, but the remake rights have not been sold to anyone so far.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, co-producer Jay Vyas revealed that talks are currently going on with three to four producers for different languages. He said that the makers are considering several offers, but nothing has been decided yet.
“Actually, I am in talks with three to four producers, including for different languages, so nothing has been finalised yet. Discussions are still underway,” Jay told ETV Bharat.
He also clearly denied reports suggesting that the remake rights have already been sold. According to him, there has not even been a verbal confirmation with any producer. “No, nothing like that has happened. There has not even been a verbal confirmation with anyone that we are going ahead with a remake,” he said.
Jay revealed that Laalo has received interest from the Telugu, Tamil and Kannada film industries. However, he did not disclose the names of the producers involved in these discussions. “I’m sorry, I cannot reveal the names because there are several people. There are discussions for Kannada, two or three people in Telugu, and also for Tamil, but there is no confirmation yet,” Jay said.
He also said that reports claiming that the remake has already been confirmed are not correct. “Anyone reporting that the remake has already been confirmed is incorrect because we have not transferred the rights to anyone in any manner, either verbally or through an agreement,” Jay told ETV Bharat.
According to Jay, the makers may take around one to two months to decide which offer they want to accept. The team is also discussing the script and the changes that may be needed to suit audiences in different languages.
If a remake is finalised, actors from the respective South Indian film industries are expected to be part of it. However, no cast has been officially confirmed at this stage.
There have also been reports about Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda and Ram Charan being considered in different discussions around the Telugu remake. According to these reports, Vijay Deverakonda is being considered for the role of Krishna in one proposal, while another proposal has discussed Ram Charan for the same role and Allu Arjun for the role of the rickshaw driver. However, these names are not confirmed by the Laalo makers, and no casting or production deal has been finalised yet.
Director Ankit Sakhiya also spoke to ETV Bharat about the remake reports. He did not confirm any of the names or details being discussed. “I cannot give you any official information at the moment. I will be able to tell you something in a few days. As a director, I cannot officially say anything about it right now,” Ankit said.
Producer Ajay Padariya also confirmed that the final decision has not been made yet. He explained that several producers are associated with Laalo, and they will collectively decide which offer to accept. “There are six to seven producers, so the producers will take these decisions. Whatever is officially finalised, we will let you know,” Ajay told ETV Bharat.
Laalo is a spiritual film about a struggling, poor rickshaw driver who gets accidentally trapped inside a remote farmhouse. While stuck in the quiet isolation, he faces deep feelings of guilt and regret over his past mistakes. During this difficult time, he experiences silent, guiding visions of Lord Krishna that help him heal emotionally and change his life for the better.