ETV Bharat / entertainment

Gujarati Hit Laalo To Get South Indian Remakes? Makers Reveal Status Of Telugu, Tamil And Kannada Deals

Hyderabad: Gujarati film Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate has become a surprise hit and is now attracting interest from other film industries. There have been reports that the film could be remade in Telugu and other South Indian languages. However, the makers have now clarified whether any remake deal has been finalised yet.

To get clarity on the reports, ETV Bharat spoke exclusively with Laalo co-producer Jay Vyas, producer Ajay Padariya and director Ankit Sakhiya. They confirmed that discussions are taking place with several producers, but the remake rights have not been sold to anyone so far.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, co-producer Jay Vyas revealed that talks are currently going on with three to four producers for different languages. He said that the makers are considering several offers, but nothing has been decided yet.

“Actually, I am in talks with three to four producers, including for different languages, so nothing has been finalised yet. Discussions are still underway,” Jay told ETV Bharat.

He also clearly denied reports suggesting that the remake rights have already been sold. According to him, there has not even been a verbal confirmation with any producer. “No, nothing like that has happened. There has not even been a verbal confirmation with anyone that we are going ahead with a remake,” he said.

Jay revealed that Laalo has received interest from the Telugu, Tamil and Kannada film industries. However, he did not disclose the names of the producers involved in these discussions. “I’m sorry, I cannot reveal the names because there are several people. There are discussions for Kannada, two or three people in Telugu, and also for Tamil, but there is no confirmation yet,” Jay said.