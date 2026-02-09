ETV Bharat / entertainment

Growing Up In A Multi-Faith Family Left Sara Ali Khan With Questions, But One Answer Changed Everything

Amrita was born to a Muslim mother, socialite Rukhsana Sultana, and a Sikh father, army officer Shivinder Singh Virk. Saif, on the other hand, belongs to the Pataudi family. His mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, had converted to Islam after marrying cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Their marriage brought together different traditions, which naturally became part of Sara and her brother Ibrahim's upbringing.

The conversation resurfaced around Amrita Singh's birthday, when Sara posted a heartfelt message for her mother. While fans celebrated their close bond, many were reminded of the unusual personal journey that defined Sara's childhood. Her parents, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, came from different religious and cultural backgrounds and were one of Bollywood's most discussed couples during their marriage.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has spoken about identity and what it is like to grow up in a multi-faith family. The actor, who is vocal about her upbringing, once shared that her childhood was confusing at times, but a very simple answer from her mom, Amrita Singh, seemed to basically give shape to her sense of self.

Saif has earlier spoken about how religion functioned within the household. In an interaction with a newswire, he shared, "So when Dingy (Amrita) used to go for her regular prayer visits to the Gurudwara (temple of the Sikh community), I used to babysit and even later on found time to look after them on all such occasions."

After the couple separated in 2004, he admitted he had concerns about how the children would navigate faith. He said, "But when we separated, I was more worried about Sara and Ibrahim, who were then in Dingy's custody. But of course, I had trusted her enough and was very sure Dingy would never try to influence them in any way and certainly not as far as our religion is concerned."

Years later, Sara directly addressed her childhood confusion at the Times Now Summit 2025. She said, "I was very young, in school… I used to always wonder, Amrita Singh, Saif Pataudi, Sara Sultana, Ibrahim Ali Khan - what is going on? Who are we? And I remember asking my mom, what am I? And she told me, you are Indian. And I will never forget that."

That answer, Sara explained, became the foundation of her identity. Today, she is often seen visiting temples and shrines such as Kedarnath while also respecting her father's heritage.