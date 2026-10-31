ETV Bharat / entertainment

GridLine Film Festival 2026: Kolkata Hosts Inaugural Edition, Check Dates, Venue, Movie Line-Up And Special Guests

Kolkata: Kolkata is set to host the inaugural edition of the GridLine Film Festival (GLFF). Scheduled for November 20 and 21, 2026, the two-day festival will bring together award-winning independent films from India and around the world, along with filmmakers, industry professionals and cinema enthusiasts. The event will take place at Sujata Sadan on Hazra Road, offering audiences an opportunity to experience distinctive stories and filmmaking beyond mainstream cinema.

Founded by Anisa Mukerjea Ganguli and Anisha SenGupta Yanger, GridLine Film Festival aims to create a dedicated platform for independent filmmakers and their work. The festival will feature a carefully selected collection of feature films, short films and documentaries, many of which have received recognition at Indian and international film festivals. Screenings will be accompanied by panel discussions, industry conversations and director Q&A sessions.

Why Was Kolkata Chosen for the First Edition of GridLine Film Festival?

Kolkata's long-standing association with cinema and its vibrant cultural environment made it a natural choice for the festival's inaugural edition. Explaining the decision, Anisa Mukerjea Ganguli, Festival Director and co-founder of GridLine Film Festival, said that Kolkata has always been a city where different kinds of cinema find appreciation.

"Kolkata is known as the cultural capital of India and is a hub for cinema lovers. All types of genres and films are appreciated here by varied audiences. I felt Kolkata was the perfect choice to launch a curated and personal festival that has been thought of with great care and presented as a bouquet of independent films for a discerning audience," she said. She also spoke about the choice of venue, Sujata Sadan, describing it as a beautiful independent location with its own history and cultural significance. According to her, the festival is an opportunity to present world cinema in a local setting and create a new space for meaningful cinematic experiences.

GridLine Film Festival 2026 (Photo: Film Poster)

Anisha SenGupta Yanger, Director of Programming and co-founder, also shared her connection with Kolkata. Although she currently lives in Mumbai, she spent a significant part of her childhood in the city. "I think it's such a feisty cultural city for films and has had so many firsts itself. To have the opportunity to have it at a cinema hall that has a lot of history behind it is special. Audiences also bring a flavour to cinema. Though we all watch on gadgets and screens, there's nothing like being in a dark hall with hundreds of other people and having a shared experience," she said. Anisha believes Kolkata has a distinctive energy when it comes to cinema, something that makes it particularly suitable for an independent film festival.

GridLine Film Festival 2026 (Photo: Film Poster)

How Were the Films Selected for GridLine Film Festival?

The festival's programming is being led by its two co-founders, Ganguli and Yanger. Both share an interest in independent cinema and believe in bringing stories with different perspectives to audiences. Talking about the selection process, Ganguli explained that she takes the lead on programming, but the final decisions are made together.

"We are really trusting of each other. I'm the lead on the programming, but it's a dual decision. We always have faith in each other's decisions. Taste is a great equaliser. If you have the same taste in films, books and culture itself, then it's half the battle," she said. The process involves reaching out to filmmakers, reviewing their screeners and understanding the stories they want to tell. The founders also build relationships with filmmakers before putting together a programme that offers audiences a well-rounded selection.

Yanger said one of the festival's primary objectives was to bring a collection of award-winning independent films to Kolkata and introduce audiences to world-class cinema in a local setting. For her, the festival is also the result of a long-standing dream to create more spaces for independent storytelling.

"Both of us have always been involved in various capacities in independent cinema in India. We thought, what better time, when films are doing so amazingly well with their narratives and storytelling, to have something that can bolster the same? It's been a dream of ours to have something out there in the community that can help give a platform to independent cinema," she explained.

GridLine Film Festival 2026: Complete Film Lineup