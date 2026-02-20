ETV Bharat / entertainment

Grey's Anatomy Star Eric Dane Dies At 53: The Story Behind His Surprising Casting And Exit In The Show

Eric Dane became a household name because of Grey's Anatomy. But not many people know that he was first cast for just one episode in Season 2 in 2006. His entry scene became famous overnight. He walked out of a shower and instantly caught everyone's attention. At that time, he was only meant to be a guest star.

Hyderabad: Hollywood is mourning the loss of Eric Dane, best known for playing Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan on Grey's Anatomy. He passed away at the age of 53 after battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. His family shared in a statement, "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed… following a courageous battle with ALS." They added that he was surrounded by "dear friends, his devoted wife and his two beautiful daughters."

Fans loved his charm and confidence and because of his growing popularity, the makers decided to bring him back. He became a series regular in Season 3. What started as a small role turned into a long journey. He appeared in more than 130 episodes and stayed on the show until Season 9. Over time, Dr. Mark Sloan became one of the most loved characters. But in 2012, his character met a tragic end. Dr. Sloan died after a plane crash. The exit shocked fans around the world. Though he later made a special appearance in Season 17 in a dream sequence, his main journey ended in Season 9.

Years later, Eric Dane spoke honestly about why he left. In an interview, he said, "I didn't leave so much as I think I was let go." He explained that he was struggling at that time. "I was struggling with drug and alcohol addiction," he admitted. He also said, "You start to become very expensive for the network and the network knows that the show is going to do what it's going to do irrespective of who they keep on it as long as they have their Grey they were fine."

He further shared, "I wasn't the same guy they had hired… I understood when I was let go." He praised creator Shonda Rhimes, saying, "She protected us fiercely… She protected us publicly. She protected us privately." Even after Grey's Anatomy, Dane continued acting. He starred in The Last Ship and later gained new fans as Cal Jacobs in Euphoria. His performance showed his range as an actor.

In April 2025, Eric revealed that he had been diagnosed with ALS. He said his first symptom was weakness in his right hand. "I didn't really think anything of it at the time," he shared in an interview. He then became an advocate for ALS awareness.