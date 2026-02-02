ETV Bharat / entertainment

Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Who Won What At Music's Biggest Night; No Wins For India

Hyderabad: The 68th Annual Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles on February 1. Artists from across genres gathered for music's biggest night, hoping to take home the iconic golden gramophone. For India, the evening began with quiet optimism, but it eventually ended without a win for any Indian nominee.

India had entered the Grammys 2026 with expectations from Anoushka Shankar, Shakti, Charu Suri, and Siddhant Bhatia. Shankar had earned several nominations for her most recent EP Chapter III: We Return to Light. The EP, co-composed with sarod guitarist Alam Khan and percussionist Sarathy Korwar, was contending for Best Global Music Album. However, this year, India failed to clinch an award despite the country's growing presence on the world music stage.

Kendrick Lamar emerged as the biggest winner, dominating the rap categories, winning Best Rap Album for GNX, Best Rap Song for TV Off, Best Rap Performance for Chains & Whips, and Best Melodic Rap Performance for Luther with SZA. With 16 wins, Lamar also became the most awarded rapper in Grammy history, surpassing Jay-Z's long-standing record of 15 wins.

Lady Gaga also had a memorable evening. Her album Mayhem won Best Pop Vocal Album, while Abracadabra earned her Best Dance-Pop Recording and Best Remixed Recording. Gaga's consistent success once again proved her lasting influence in global pop music.

Other major winners included Bad Bunny, who claimed Best Musica Urbana Album and Best Global Music Performance, while Tyla won Best African Music Performance. In rock and alternative categories, Turnstile and The Cure made a strong mark, with The Cure winning both Best Alternative Music Performance and Best Alternative Music Album.

Below is the full list of Grammys 2026 winners from the night: