Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Who Won What At Music's Biggest Night; No Wins For India
The Grammys 2026 celebrated global music excellence as Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga dominated the night, while India's nominees missed out despite strong expectations.
Hyderabad: The 68th Annual Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles on February 1. Artists from across genres gathered for music's biggest night, hoping to take home the iconic golden gramophone. For India, the evening began with quiet optimism, but it eventually ended without a win for any Indian nominee.
India had entered the Grammys 2026 with expectations from Anoushka Shankar, Shakti, Charu Suri, and Siddhant Bhatia. Shankar had earned several nominations for her most recent EP Chapter III: We Return to Light. The EP, co-composed with sarod guitarist Alam Khan and percussionist Sarathy Korwar, was contending for Best Global Music Album. However, this year, India failed to clinch an award despite the country's growing presence on the world music stage.
Kendrick Lamar emerged as the biggest winner, dominating the rap categories, winning Best Rap Album for GNX, Best Rap Song for TV Off, Best Rap Performance for Chains & Whips, and Best Melodic Rap Performance for Luther with SZA. With 16 wins, Lamar also became the most awarded rapper in Grammy history, surpassing Jay-Z's long-standing record of 15 wins.
Lady Gaga also had a memorable evening. Her album Mayhem won Best Pop Vocal Album, while Abracadabra earned her Best Dance-Pop Recording and Best Remixed Recording. Gaga's consistent success once again proved her lasting influence in global pop music.
Other major winners included Bad Bunny, who claimed Best Musica Urbana Album and Best Global Music Performance, while Tyla won Best African Music Performance. In rock and alternative categories, Turnstile and The Cure made a strong mark, with The Cure winning both Best Alternative Music Performance and Best Alternative Music Album.
Below is the full list of Grammys 2026 winners from the night:
- Best Pop Vocal Album: Mayhem - Lady Gaga
- Best Rap Album: GNX - Kendrick Lamar
- Best Global Music Performance: EoO – Bad Bunny
- Best Rock Album: Never Enough – Turnstile
- Best R&B Album: Mutt – Leon Thomas
- Best Music Film: Music by John Williams – John Williams
Latin
- Best Latin pop album: Natalia Lafourcade - Cancionera
- Best Musica Urbana album: DebiTiRAR MaS FOToS (Bad Bunny)
- Best Latin Jazz Album: A Tribute to Benny More and Nat King Cole
- Best tropical latin album: Raices (Gloria Estefan)
- Best Reggae Album: Blxxd & FYAH (Kenamdi)
- Best New Age, Ambient or Chant album: Nomadica (Carla Patullo Featuring the Scorchip Quartet & Tonality)
Rock and metal
- Best rock performance: Yungblud – Changes (Live from Villa Park, Back to the Beginning)
- Best rock album: Turnstile – Never Enough
- Best rock song: Nine Inch Nails- As Alive As You Need Me To Be
- Best alternative music performance: The Cure – Alone
- Best alternative music album: The Cure- Songs of A Lost World
- Best metal performance: Turnstile Birds
Rap
- Best rap album: Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Best rap performance- Clipse: Chains & Whips (ft Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams)
- Best meoldic rap performance: Kendrick Lamar with SZA-Luther
- Best rap song: Kendrick Lamar ft Lefty Gunplay – TV Off
Country
- Best country solo performance: Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used to Be
- Best country duo/group performance: Shaboozey & Jelly Roll-Amen
- Best country song: Tyler Childers- Bitin' List
- Best contemporary country album: Beautifully Brokem (Jelly Roll)
- Best traditional country album: Zach Top – Ain't In It for My Health
- Best American Roots performance: Beautiful Strangers (Mavis Staples)
- Best American performance: Godspeed (Mavis Staples)
- Best American Roots song: Ancient Light (I'm With Her)
- Best Americana album: Big Money (Jon Batiste)
- Best bluegrass album: Highway Prayers (Billy Strings)
- Best traditional blues album: Ain't Done With The Blues (Buddy Guy)
- Best contemporary blues album: Preacher Kids (Robert Randolph)
- Best regional roots music album: A Tribute To The King Of Zydeco
R&B and Afrobeats
- Best R&B album: Leon Thomas – Mutt
- Best R&B performance: Kehlani – Folded
- Best R&B song: Kehlani – Folded
- Best African music Performance: Tyla – PUSH 2 START
Production and songwriting
- Producer of the year, non-classical: Circket (Lady Gaga, Rose, Jade)
- Songwriter of the year: Amy Allen
- Best engineered album, non-classical: All Things Light (Cam)
- Best engineered album, classical: Cerrone: Don't Look Down
- Best immersive audio album: Immersed (Justin Gray)
- Best instrumental composition: First Snow (Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz)
- Best arrangement, instrumental or a capella: Super Mario Praise Break (The 8-Bit Big Brand)
Film and TV
- Best comedy album: Nate Bargatze – Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
- Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: Sinners
- Best score soundtrack for visual media: Ludwig Goransson- Sinners
- Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media: Austin Wintory- Sword of the Sea
- Best song written for visual media: Huntr/x-Golden (from K-pop Demon Hunters)
- Best audiobook narration: Dalai Lama- Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness The Dalai Lama
- Best music video: Huntr/x – Golden (from KPop: Demon Hunters)
- Best music film: John Williams- Music by John Williams
- Best Children's Music Album: Harmony (FYUTCH & Aura V)
Jazz and Classical
- Best Jazz vocal album: Samara Joy-Potrait
- Best jazz instrumental album: Sullivan Fortner Feat Peter Washington & Marcus Gilmore-Southern Nights
- Best alternative jazz album: Nate Smith- Live Action
- Best jazz performance: Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows (live)
- Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Without Further Ado, Vol 1 (Christian McBride Big Band)
- Best musical theatre album: Buena Vista Social Club
- Best orchestral performance: Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra) – Messiaen: Turangalila-Symphonie
- Best opera recording: Heggie: Intelligence-Kwame Ryan, conductor (Guston Grand Opera, Gene Scheer)
- Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
- Best classical solo vocal album: Telemann: Io-Opera Aarias For Soparno (Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra)
- Best classical compendium: Ortiz: Yanga (Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer)
- Best contemporary classical composition: Ortix: Dzonot
- Best global music performance: Bad Bunny – EoO
- Best folk album: I'm With Her - Wild and Clear and Blue
Package, Notes & Historical
- Best album cover: Chromakopia (Tyler, The Creator)
- Best album notes: Miles' 55: The Prestige Recordings (Miles Davis)
- Best historical album: Joni Mitchell Archives- Volume 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980)
- Best Recording Package: Gospel & Contemporary Christian Music
- Best gospel performance/song: Come Jesus Come (CeCe Winans featuring Shirley Caesar)
- Best contemporary Christian music performance/song: Hard Fought Hallelujah (Brando Lake with Jelly Rolls)
- Best gospel album: Heart of Mie (Darrel Walls, PJ Morton)
- Best roots gospel album: I Will Not Be Moved (Live) - The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir
Steven Spielberg has added another historic milestone to his extraordinary career by achieving EGOT status. At 79, the legendary filmmaker won his first Grammy Award for the documentary Music by John Williams, officially joining the rare group of artists who have earned an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.
In another notable win of the night, the Dalai Lama received the Grammy Award for Best Audiobook Narration for Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness The Dalai Lama. The Tibetan spiritual leader triumphed in a competitive category that included Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story by Kathy Garver, Into the Uncut Grass by Trevor Noah, Lovely One: A Memoir by Ketanji Brown Jackson, and You Know It's True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli by Fab Morvan.
The ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah, who returned for the sixth time. This year's Grammys were reimagined to focus on relief efforts following devastating Los Angeles-area wildfires. Performances by artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Pharrell Williams, Alex Warren, and Lola Young added energy to the evening.
