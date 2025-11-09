ETV Bharat / entertainment

Grammy Awards 2026: From Anoushka Shankar To Siddhant Bhatia, Four Indian Artists Earn Nods

Performer and sitarist-composer Anoushka Shankar is at the forefront of the nominations with several nominations for her most recent EP Chapter III: We Return to Light. The EP, co-composed with sarod guitarist Alam Khan and percussionist Sarathy Korwar, is nominated for Best Global Music Album. The record blends Indian classical influences with modern textures, adding to Shankar's signature exploration of tradition meeting innovation.

Hyderabad: India's musical talent is in the spotlight once again. Several artists of Indian origin have received nominations in the upcoming 68th Annual Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy nominated the country's stars including Anoushka Shankar, Shakti, Siddhant Bhatia, and Charu Suri.

Shankar, Khan, and Korwar have also scored a second nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category for their evocative track Daybreak. Also sharing the spotlight is the legendary jazz-fusion ensemble Shakti, John McLaughlin and Zakir Hussain. Their album Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) has received a nomination for Best Global Music Album and is a significant example of their accomplishments in fifty years.

Shakti's live performance of Shrini's Dream (Live) is also nominated for Best Global Music Performance, underlining the ensemble's enduring global appeal. Adding to India's strong showing this year is composer Siddhant Bhatia, whose collaborative album Sounds of Kumbha has also been nominated for Best Global Music Album. The album draws inspiration from the energy of sound and spirit at the Kumbh Mela, a rich cultural and philosophical event in India.

Meanwhile, Indo-American pianist and composer Charu Suri has been nominated for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for her record Shayan. Suri has emerged as a significant figure on the world jazz scene through her use of jazz fused with Indian influences. She also produced Bhatia's Sounds of Kumbha. The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on February 1, 2026 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and once again sounds of India will be celebrated on the world's largest music stage.