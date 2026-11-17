ETV Bharat / entertainment

Grammy 2027: Tamil Song Varuvaaiy Creates History; 'Longing For Moment Like This For 29 Years,' Says Composer

Tamil Track Varuvaaiy Creates History At Grammy 2027 ( Photo: Song Poster )

Hyderabad: The announcement of the Grammy Awards nominations on November 16 has brought excitement to music fans globally. There is reason to cheer for India too. Among the nominees is the Tamil song Varuvaaiy in the Best Global Music Performance category.

Varuvaaiy is composed and sung by Indian-American musician Devan Ekambaram and features neo-jazz and Carnatic vocalist Subhiksha Rangarajan, also known by her stage name Susha. The song is a modern interpretation of a traditional song written by the historic Tamil poet Bharathiar. The tracj is based in raag Desh.

This nomination marks a historic moment as it is the first time a Tamil-language song has received recognition at the Grammy Awards. Devan and Susha both of whom are celebrating their inaugural Grammy nominations. In addition to the vocalists, the track includes contributions from notable Indian instrumentalists such as Anil Srinivasan, Prakash Sontakke, and Sarvajit Krishna. The Tamil song will face tough competition from artists like Shakira, Rosalia and more in the category that recognises excellence in vocal and instrumental performances with strong elements of global cultural significance. Eligible recordings blend music forms and techniques found in pop, R&B, dance, rap, and folk with unique music forms and local expressions found among the global diaspora originating outside the United States.