Grammy 2027: Tamil Song Varuvaaiy Creates History; 'Longing For Moment Like This For 29 Years,' Says Composer
In a historic first for Tamil music, Devan Ekambaram's song Varuvaaiy, featuring Subhiksha Rangarajan (Susha), has been nominated for Best Global Music Performance at the 2027 Grammy Awards.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 17, 2026 at 1:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: The announcement of the Grammy Awards nominations on November 16 has brought excitement to music fans globally. There is reason to cheer for India too. Among the nominees is the Tamil song Varuvaaiy in the Best Global Music Performance category.
Varuvaaiy is composed and sung by Indian-American musician Devan Ekambaram and features neo-jazz and Carnatic vocalist Subhiksha Rangarajan, also known by her stage name Susha. The song is a modern interpretation of a traditional song written by the historic Tamil poet Bharathiar. The tracj is based in raag Desh.
This nomination marks a historic moment as it is the first time a Tamil-language song has received recognition at the Grammy Awards.
Devan and Susha both of whom are celebrating their inaugural Grammy nominations. In addition to the vocalists, the track includes contributions from notable Indian instrumentalists such as Anil Srinivasan, Prakash Sontakke, and Sarvajit Krishna.
The Tamil song will face tough competition from artists like Shakira, Rosalia and more in the category that recognises excellence in vocal and instrumental performances with strong elements of global cultural significance. Eligible recordings blend music forms and techniques found in pop, R&B, dance, rap, and folk with unique music forms and local expressions found among the global diaspora originating outside the United States.
Nominations in Best Global Music Performance Category
- Varuvaaiy by Devan Ekambaram featuring Susha
- Una Flor En Cada Estrella by KerreKe, Mireya, Alex E. Chavez
- Bando (Orchestral) by Angelique Kidjo featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo
- Porcelana by Rosalía, Dougie F
- Dai Dai by Shakira, Burna Boy
Soon after Grammy 2027 announcement, Devan Ekambaram took to social media to express his excitement over nomination. In a heartfelt post, Devan wrote, "I simply can’t control the immense joy I’m feeling right now!!! Getting my very 1st Grammy® Nomination along side legends like Angelique Kidjo and Pharrell Williams & Shakira and Burna Boy is so surreal. Today is such a special day for Tamil, BHARATHIAR and Carnatic music."
Devan also shared that he has been creating independent Tamil music since 1998. Speaking about his 29 year journey, he wrote, "Though most of you know me as a singer, the composer and producer in me has been longing for years and years for a moment like this and Nov 16th 2026 will be an unforgettable day here on as it’s the day I finally got recognised for my music and am officially a GRAMMY Nominee."
The 69th Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 7, 2027, at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET. Viewers in India can catch it on February 8, 2027, at 5:30 a.m. Live streaming and broadcast details for India are typically announced closer to the event date. In previous years, the ceremony has streamed live on JioHotstar in India.