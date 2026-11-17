ETV Bharat / entertainment

Grammy 2027 Nominations: RAYE Rules, Beyonce Hits Historic 100 Noms Milestone As Women Dominate Music's Biggest Night

Grammy 2027 Nominations ( Photo: Poster )

Hyderabad: The nominations for the 69th Grammy Awards are out and this year women are running the show. The Recording Academy announced the list on Monday, November 16. At the top of it is British singer-songwriter RAYE, with 11 nominations. Now she ties with Beyonce’s record for the most nominations by a female artist in a single year.

Behind RAYE is Spanish star ROSALIA with 9 nominations. Then comes a group of four artists Phoebe Bridgers, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley and Olivia Rodrigo who all bagged 7 nominations in different categories.

Grammy Awards started with debut edition in 1959 and for the first time in the history of Grammy, the top six artists with highest nominations are all women. The 69th Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 7, 2027, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. For the first time since 1972, the show will air on ABC and it will also stream on Disney+ and Hulu in the US. RAYE Leads With 11 Nods RAYE is the big story this year. Her album This Music May Contain Hope is nominated for Album of the Year. Her song WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! is nominated for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year. It is a huge moment for her. RAYE had already won four Grammy nominations before this. But this year's 11 nods puts her in a different league altogether. ROSALIA is close behind. Her album Lux has got her 9 nominations, including Album of the Year. Her song Berghain, with Bjork and Yves Tumor, is also in the race for Record and Song of the Year. A look At Nominations In Major Categories Album of the Year - Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers - The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean - Dandelion – Ella Langley - The Romantic – Bruno Mars - You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love – Olivia Rodrigo - Lux – ROSALIA - This Music May Contain Hope – RAYE - The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift Interestingly, Bruno Mars is the only male artist in this list. That itself says a lot. Record of the Year - Man I Need – Olivia Dean - Choosin Texas – Ella Langley