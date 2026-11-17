Grammy 2027 Nominations: RAYE Rules, Beyonce Hits Historic 100 Noms Milestone As Women Dominate Music's Biggest Night
Nominations for 69th Grammy Awards are out. For the first time in over 6 decades of Grammy history,
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 17, 2026 at 11:27 AM IST
Hyderabad: The nominations for the 69th Grammy Awards are out and this year women are running the show. The Recording Academy announced the list on Monday, November 16. At the top of it is British singer-songwriter RAYE, with 11 nominations. Now she ties with Beyonce’s record for the most nominations by a female artist in a single year.
Behind RAYE is Spanish star ROSALIA with 9 nominations. Then comes a group of four artists Phoebe Bridgers, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley and Olivia Rodrigo who all bagged 7 nominations in different categories.
Grammy Awards started with debut edition in 1959 and for the first time in the history of Grammy, the top six artists with highest nominations are all women.
The 69th Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 7, 2027, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. For the first time since 1972, the show will air on ABC and it will also stream on Disney+ and Hulu in the US.
RAYE Leads With 11 Nods
RAYE is the big story this year. Her album This Music May Contain Hope is nominated for Album of the Year. Her song WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! is nominated for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year.
It is a huge moment for her. RAYE had already won four Grammy nominations before this. But this year's 11 nods puts her in a different league altogether.
ROSALIA is close behind. Her album Lux has got her 9 nominations, including Album of the Year. Her song Berghain, with Bjork and Yves Tumor, is also in the race for Record and Song of the Year.
A look At Nominations In Major Categories
Album of the Year
- Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers
- The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean
- Dandelion – Ella Langley
- The Romantic – Bruno Mars
- You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love – Olivia Rodrigo
- Lux – ROSALIA
- This Music May Contain Hope – RAYE
- The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift
Interestingly, Bruno Mars is the only male artist in this list. That itself says a lot.
Record of the Year
- Man I Need – Olivia Dean
- Choosin Texas – Ella Langley
- I Just Might – Bruno Mars
- WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! – RAYE
- the cure – Olivia Rodrigo
- Berghain – ROSALIA, Björk, Yves Tumor
- The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift
- Dracula – Tame Impala with JENNIE
Song of the Year
This award is for songwriting. Taylor Swift’s I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5 is nominated here, along with songs by RAYE, ROSALIA, Olivia Rodrigo and others.
Best New Artist
The new names to watch out for this year are Angine de Poitrine, Geese, Ella Langley, Slayyyter, SIENNA SPIRO, Don Toliver, Remi Wolf and The Womack Sisters.
Taylor Swift Is Still In The Race
Taylor Swift got 5 nominations this year. Her album The Life of a Showgirl is in Album of the Year. Her song The Fate of Ophelia is in Record of the Year. Interestingly, Taylor herself announced the nominations for Song of the Year and Album of the Year in the livestream. And she was nominated in both.
Beyonce Makes History, Again
The nomination for Best R&B Solo Performance for Morning Dew (Donk) is Beyonce's 100th career Grammy nomination. She is the first artist ever to reach 100 Grammy nominations.
Madonna Is Back
After 16 years, Madonna returns to the Grammys. She got 4 nominations, all in the dance field. Best Dance/Electronic Album for Confessions II, Best Dance Pop Recording for Danceteria, and a few more. She missed out on the main general categories this year.
Dolly Parton Receives 3 Posthumous Noms
Country legend Dolly Parton, who passed away in August 2026 at the age of 80, received 3 posthumous nominations. Two are for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for Light of a Clear Blue Morning, with Miley Cyrus, Lainey Wilson, Reba McEntire and Queen Latifah, and for Butterfly with Zac Brown Band. The third is for her audio book.
New Categories That Stirred Controversy
This year, the Recording Academy has added 5 new categories, including Best Asian Pop Music Performance, Best Latin Song, Best Traditional Folk Album, Best R&B Collaboration, and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance.
But the new Asian Pop category has created controversy. BTS and Stray Kids decided not to submit their music this year, and are boycotting the ceremony as they feel music should not be divided by region. It is a debate that will continue till the awards night.
Final voting will happen from December 10, 2026 to January 7, 2027. And on February 7, we will find out who takes home the golden gramophone.