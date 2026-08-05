ETV Bharat / entertainment

Govt Tightens Anti-Piracy Drive; 4996 Telegram Channels, 1263 Websites Sharing Pirated Films Blocked

Hyderabad: The Government has stepped up its fight against online film piracy by strengthening the legal framework and taking action against websites and social media channels that share pirated movies. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) informed Parliament that intermediaries have been directed to disable 7,393 URLs linked to film piracy. These include 4,996 Telegram channels and 1,263 websites that were found to be hosting or sharing unauthorised copies of films.

The information was shared by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Dr L Murugan in a written reply to an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha.

The Government said its anti-piracy efforts have become stronger after the Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023 amended the Cinematograph Act, 1952. The amendment introduced specific provisions to stop the unauthorised recording and public exhibition of films. It also gives the Government the power to take action against online intermediaries that host or allow access to pirated film content under Section 79(3) of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000.

According to the Government, Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act allows the appropriate government to notify intermediaries and ask them to remove or block unlawful content. Under the Information Technology Rules, 2021, intermediaries must remove or disable access to content that violates the law after receiving a court order or a notice from the Government or its authorised agency.