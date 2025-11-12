Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Fainting At Home; Remains Under Observation
Bollywood actor Govinda, 61, was hospitalised at CritiCare Hospital, Juhu, after fainting at home.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 12, 2025 at 9:37 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood's evergreen entertainer Govinda has been hospitalised after he fainted at his residence late on Tuesday night. The 61-year-old actor was rushed to CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, where he is currently under medical observation.
According to his friend and legal advisor Lalit Bindal, the actor complained of uneasiness and briefly lost consciousness before being taken to the hospital. "He fainted in the evening and called me. I brought him to CritiCare Hospital. He is under observation and undergoing tests," Bindal said.
Bindal also shared a health update on Instagram, writing, "My dear and respected @govinda_herono1 has been admitted in hospital with complaints of disorientation and unconscious. I pray for his speedy recovery."
Hospital sources confirmed that Govinda is undergoing several diagnostic tests, and doctors are keeping a close watch on his condition. "He is stable but needs rest and monitoring," informed a hospital insider.
The incident occurred just hours after Govinda was seen visiting veteran actor Dharmendra at Breach Candy Hospital, where the latter is recovering. A video circulating online showed Govinda leaving the hospital looking visibly concerned.
The incident occurred just hours after Govinda was seen visiting veteran actor Dharmendra at Breach Candy Hospital, where the latter is recovering. A video circulating online showed Govinda leaving the hospital looking visibly concerned.
This recent health scare marks the second time within a year that the Hero No. 1 actor has been admitted to hospital. In October 2024, Govinda was taken to the same hospital after accidentally injuring his leg with a licensed revolver. The actor had suffered a wound below his knee and underwent an hour-long surgery to remove the bullet safely.
At that time, Govinda explained that the mishap happened while he was preparing for a show in Kolkata. "I was about to leave for a show. It was 5 a.m., and the revolver fell and went off. I was shocked. I called my doctor and got admitted," he told the media after his recovery.
