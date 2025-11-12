ETV Bharat / entertainment

Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Fainting At Home; Remains Under Observation

Hyderabad: Bollywood's evergreen entertainer Govinda has been hospitalised after he fainted at his residence late on Tuesday night. The 61-year-old actor was rushed to CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, where he is currently under medical observation.

According to his friend and legal advisor Lalit Bindal, the actor complained of uneasiness and briefly lost consciousness before being taken to the hospital. "He fainted in the evening and called me. I brought him to CritiCare Hospital. He is under observation and undergoing tests," Bindal said.

Bindal also shared a health update on Instagram, writing, "My dear and respected @govinda_herono1 has been admitted in hospital with complaints of disorientation and unconscious. I pray for his speedy recovery."