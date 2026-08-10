ETV Bharat / entertainment

Govinda Responds To Wife Sunita Ahuja's Cheating Claims: 'Woh Itne Pyaar Se Gaali Deti Hai'

Govinda, however, offered a different take when asked about his wife's comments. Rather than getting angry over her criticism, the actor said he takes it in his stride because he sees affection behind her words. "Woh itne pyaar se gaali deti hai mujhe aur main khata bhi hoon unke haath se," Govinda said, explaining that he accepts her words with love. The actor also praised Sunita for standing by him through the ups and downs of his life. He credited her for taking care of their children and spoke warmly about the role she has played in his family.

Sunita has spoken about Govinda's alleged relationships on several occasions. She has claimed that the actor had multiple affairs, including during the 1990s when he was one of Bollywood's biggest stars. She has also said that while she could leave the past behind, she would not be comfortable if similar incidents happened again.

Hyderabad: Govinda has finally opened up about the long-running discussion around his wife Sunita Ahuja's claims about his alleged affairs. The actor, who has rarely spoken directly about the matter, recently addressed the topic during a conversation with a news agency.

Govinda suggested that there are many things within a marriage that cannot always be explained publicly. He also questioned whether people need to speak negatively about their own family members to gain attention or success. Despite Sunita criticising him, Govinda said he sees love behind even those comments.

The actor also addressed the perception surrounding his equation with his female co-stars. During the peak of his career, Govinda worked with several leading actresses and was known for his popular romantic songs and on-screen chemistry. He maintained that the chemistry audiences saw on screen was part of his work. His films often required him to create a romantic connection with his co-stars, and that was part of his professional approach.

Govinda also recalled his younger years while discussing the subject. He said he considered himself extremely innocent until the age of 34. "I was so sharif till the age of 34," he said, adding that he himself feels surprised by how innocent he was during those years. He also used the example of being inside a sweet shop but leaving hungry to describe his younger self.

Govinda and Sunita have been married since March 1987. The couple initially kept their marriage private before eventually making it public. They have two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja. Over the years, their marriage has often been discussed because of Sunita's candid comments about their relationship and family life. She spoke about Govinda's alleged affairs during her appearances on television and reality shows. On Lock Upp 2, she reportedly discussed the subject and said that multiple relationships are common in the film industry because actors spend long hours working closely with co-stars.

On the work front, Govinda was last seen in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja, where he played a double role. He also appeared in the 2022 documentary Naam Tha Kanhaiyalal.