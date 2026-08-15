ETV Bharat / entertainment

Govinda Reacts To Sunita Ahuja's 'Sugar Daddy' Remark Amid Relationship Rumours With Komal Rani Swarnkar

Hyderabad: Govinda has finally responded to the recent remarks made by his wife, Sunita Ahuja, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his upcoming film Roopa and his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. Sunita had earlier called Govinda Komal’s “sugar daddy” and accused the actor of having an affair with the actress.

In a video shared on Saturday, Govinda addressed Sunita directly and spoke about her comments, her criticism of his work and what he described as her use of abusive language.

Govinda Says Sunita Asked Him To Appear On Her Shows

Govinda said he had supported Sunita when she was working on her own projects and claimed that she had asked him to appear on her shows through their daughter Tina.

He said, “And when you were doing your work, whether it was a food show or a lockdown, by telling Tina to ask me to appear in both the shows, you made me forget all these things. Anyway, that is your right.”

The actor then said that Sunita was now interfering with his work at a time when he had started a new film. He claimed that her public comments could affect his image and business.