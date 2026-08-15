Govinda Reacts To Sunita Ahuja's 'Sugar Daddy' Remark Amid Relationship Rumours With Komal Rani Swarnkar
Govinda responds to Sunita Ahuja's 'sugar daddy' remark amid relationship rumours with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar, and calls out her language.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 15, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Govinda has finally responded to the recent remarks made by his wife, Sunita Ahuja, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his upcoming film Roopa and his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. Sunita had earlier called Govinda Komal’s “sugar daddy” and accused the actor of having an affair with the actress.
In a video shared on Saturday, Govinda addressed Sunita directly and spoke about her comments, her criticism of his work and what he described as her use of abusive language.
Govinda Says Sunita Asked Him To Appear On Her Shows
Govinda said he had supported Sunita when she was working on her own projects and claimed that she had asked him to appear on her shows through their daughter Tina.
He said, “And when you were doing your work, whether it was a food show or a lockdown, by telling Tina to ask me to appear in both the shows, you made me forget all these things. Anyway, that is your right.”
The actor then said that Sunita was now interfering with his work at a time when he had started a new film. He claimed that her public comments could affect his image and business.
“Now that I have started this film, you are not leaving any chance for me to get out of people’s hearts, to be defamed, or to lose my business,” he said. Govinda also asked Sunita not to humiliate people from modest backgrounds who are trying to make a career in the film industry.
Govinda Reacts To Age Gap Comments
Govinda also addressed Sunita’s repeated comments about his age and his pairing with younger actresses. He said that several senior actors have worked with younger actresses and that such collaborations have helped both actors and actresses get opportunities.
He said, “And spoke about the age difference, so let me remind you again for your information, all the great artistes of the country have worked with all those girls who were youngsters.” Govinda added that Sunita’s comments seemed to suggest that she did not want people to see him as young on screen.
The actor also claimed that a group was working against him and said that the truth about them would eventually come out. He then asked Sunita to stop making public statements about him. “The podcasts that are being run and the insults that are being done, please stay within your limits. This is my request to you,” he said.
Govinda Calls Out Sunita’s ‘Abusive’ Language
Govinda also strongly objected to what he described as Sunita’s use of abusive language while speaking about him. He said, “Sunita ji, you have started using far too many abusive expressions.” He went on to say that young people look up to public figures and may copy their behaviour. Govinda asked Sunita to be careful about the language she uses in public.
Recently, Sunita had turned the discussion around Roopa into a public controversy after Govinda was spotted with Komal. She had previously hinted that Komal was the woman she believed was involved with her husband. Sunita also criticised the actress’s appearance and questioned Govinda’s decision to be seen with someone much younger.
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