ETV Bharat / entertainment

Govinda-Komal Rani's Lalbaugcha Raja Visit Fuels Secret Wedding Buzz Over Sindoor After Sunita's Solo Darshan

Govinda arrived at Lalbaugcha Raja in a white kurta-pyjama, while Komal opted for a traditional red and yellow outfit. Videos from the visit showed the two offering prayers before Lord Ganesha. Govinda was also seen chanting "Ganpati Bappa Morya" as he made his way through the venue. He later participated in the final aarti before posing for photographers outside the pandal. The visit quickly became a talking point because of the ongoing attention around Govinda and Komal's equation. Komal, who is also known as Rani Swarnkar, is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Govinda in Roopa.

Hyderabad: Govinda visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja on Tuesday, September 22, with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. The actor sought blessings during Ganeshotsav and also performed the final aarti. The visit came just hours after his wife Sunita Ahuja had visited the pandal alone, drawing attention amid ongoing speculation about the couple's marriage.

Photos and videos from Govinda and Komal's Lalbaugcha Raja visit also led to social media speculation about a possible secret wedding. Some posts claimed that Komal was seen wearing sindoor. However, the videos do not show her arriving at the pandal with sindoor. During the Ganpati darshan, vermillion was applied to the foreheads of devotees as part of the religious ritual. Komal was seen receiving the same blessing, with some vermillion later visible on her forehead. There has been no public confirmation from Govinda or Komal about any marriage or romantic relationship.

Visit comes hours after Sunita's solo darshan

Sunita Ahuja had visited Lalbaugcha Raja earlier on the same day. Her solo appearance, followed by Govinda's visit with Komal, sparked fresh discussion about the couple's personal life. Rumours about trouble in Govinda and Sunita's marriage have surfaced at different points in recent years. More recently, Sunita has made allegations about Govinda's relationship with Komal. She had questioned his decision to be seen with a woman she described as being young enough to be his daughter.

Govinda's upcoming film Roopa

Govinda had introduced Komal to the media in July as his co-star in Roopa. The film marks his comeback and has kept the actor in the spotlight. Meanwhile, the attention around his personal life continues alongside his professional plans, with his latest public appearance with Komal once again becoming a subject of discussion online.