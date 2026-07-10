Govinda Carries Bullet To Lock Upp, Takes Dig At Wife Sunita Ahuja's 'I'd Shoot Him' Remark
Govinda playfully responds to his wife, Sunita Ahuja's old "shoot him in the chest" remark during his upcoming Lock Upp appearance by bringing a bullet.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 10, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Govinda is all set to make a special appearance on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa to support his wife, Sunita Ahuja, who has had an emotional journey inside the reality show. A newly released promo shows the Bollywood actor making a grand entry on stage, where he also takes a light-hearted dig at Sunita's earlier remark about shooting him.
The promo begins with hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh welcoming Govinda with cheers as he walks onto the stage. Before meeting the contestants, Govinda speaks about the reality show and says, "Yeh woh Lock Upp hai jo dikhayi deta hai, jo nahi dikhaye dete voh kayi lock-ups hai, main wahan se aa raha hoon" (This is the Lock Upp that everyone can see, but there are many lock-ups that people don't see, and I have come from there). His comment leaves Farah and Riteish laughing.
Farah then reminds Govinda about Sunita’s controversial statements made during the show’s premiere. Teasing him, she asks, “Tune aisi supari kyun di thi ki isko maaro goli?" (Why did you give such a contract to shoot him?)
Responding with humour, Govinda pulls out a bullet and jokes, "Arre, main leke aaya hoon jeb mein goli. Main bola seene mein maarna chah rahi thi, maar le ab." (I've brought a bullet in my pocket. You wanted to shoot me in the chest, so go ahead now.)
Govinda's joke is linked to a statement Sunita made during the Lock Upp premiere. Speaking openly about her marriage, she said that Govinda had multiple affairs but said she stayed with him because she loved him. She also referred to Govinda's accidental shooting incident, in which he accidentally shot himself in the knee, and joked, "Jab koi teesra aata hai toh aankhiyon se nahi, ghutnon pe goli maari jaati hai." (When a third person enters a relationship, the bullet is fired at the knees, not the eyes.)
Farah then reminded Sunita of another comment she had made earlier. Referring to rumours that she had shot Govinda, Farah recalled that Sunita had once said if she had really done it, she would have aimed for his chest. Laughing, Sunita replied, "Nishana chookta nahi mera." (I never miss my target.)
Sunita has had a difficult week inside the Lock Upp house. Feeling emotional and overwhelmed, she even asked her fellow contestants to keep her "at risk" for elimination because she was struggling to continue in the competition. Govinda's surprise visit is expected to lift her spirits.
Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm. The reality show currently features 15 celebrity contestants, with a double elimination expected this week.