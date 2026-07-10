ETV Bharat / entertainment

Govinda Carries Bullet To Lock Upp, Takes Dig At Wife Sunita Ahuja's 'I'd Shoot Him' Remark

Hyderabad: Actor Govinda is all set to make a special appearance on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa to support his wife, Sunita Ahuja, who has had an emotional journey inside the reality show. A newly released promo shows the Bollywood actor making a grand entry on stage, where he also takes a light-hearted dig at Sunita's earlier remark about shooting him.

The promo begins with hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh welcoming Govinda with cheers as he walks onto the stage. Before meeting the contestants, Govinda speaks about the reality show and says, "Yeh woh Lock Upp hai jo dikhayi deta hai, jo nahi dikhaye dete voh kayi lock-ups hai, main wahan se aa raha hoon" (This is the Lock Upp that everyone can see, but there are many lock-ups that people don't see, and I have come from there). His comment leaves Farah and Riteish laughing.

Farah then reminds Govinda about Sunita’s controversial statements made during the show’s premiere. Teasing him, she asks, “Tune aisi supari kyun di thi ki isko maaro goli?" (Why did you give such a contract to shoot him?)

Responding with humour, Govinda pulls out a bullet and jokes, "Arre, main leke aaya hoon jeb mein goli. Main bola seene mein maarna chah rahi thi, maar le ab." (I've brought a bullet in my pocket. You wanted to shoot me in the chest, so go ahead now.)