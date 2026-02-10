ETV Bharat / entertainment

WATCH: Govinda Breaks Silence On Wife's Claims Of Extramarital Affair, Says He Never Misbehaved With Any Heroine

Responding to the controversy, Govinda said, "Kab nahi laga aarop mujhpar (When was I not accused)?" He added, "Jo aarop laga raha mere bachpan ka pyar hai (The one accusing me is my childhood love)." In the matter of love. It never worked properly. Ab jo pyar ho raha hai kisi ke sochne ke mutabik ye budhape ka hai (The love that is happening now, according to some people, is of old age)."

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Govinda has reacted to recent claims made by his wife, Sunita Ahuja, and strongly denied allegations of an extramarital affair. In a new interview with a news agency, the actor spoke openly about the accusations, his personal life, and his long-standing professional conduct in the film industry.

The actor also said that he has always maintained respect for his co-stars throughout his career. Speaking about his professional ethics, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor said, "I have worked with four superstars, Miss Universe heroine. I have never looked at them. Ek meri heroine aisa nahi keh sakti ki maine tang kiya ho ya kisi ke liya apshabd keh diya ho (My heroine cannot say that I have harassed or used abusive language against anyone.). I thank all the artists and heroines. Meri jo films chali hai, for that I am thankful to my directors, songs and heroines in the films.

He added, "My mother was a heroine. I never misbehave with any heroines. Now she is taking the name. I have seen it. I don't like such words. Isiliye mai shama maangta hoon meri jo newcomers hai taki mai cha raha hoon sabke saath kaam karu..kahi dar na jaaye ki iske saath kaise kaam karna hai iske production mein kaam hi nahi karenge (I apologise. My newcomers, I want to work with them. I don't want them to be afraid)."

Govinda said the values he follows were taught by his mother. Sharing her advice, he said, "My mother told me, Govind, if you consider the world of four members of the family, one day they will deceive you. What will you do? The world is loving you. Are they stupid? Don't they have money? Don't they have respect?... I welcome all my actresses. I welcome all the actors. I am here because of you. I am here because of you. I thank you."

Govinda and Sunita have been married since 1987 and share two children, Tina and Yashvardhan. While Tina debuted in Bollywood in 2015 with Second Hand Husband, Yashvardhan is preparing for his acting debut.