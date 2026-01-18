ETV Bharat / entertainment

Govinda Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours, Calls It a 'Big Conspiracy'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Govinda has finally spoken out amid long-standing rumours about trouble in his marriage with wife Sunita Ahuja. For months, media reports and social media chatter have hinted at a possible rift between the couple, leading to widespread speculation about separation. Now, Govinda has broken his silence for the first time and shared his side of the story.

Speaking to a news agency, Govinda said he chose to speak now because remaining silent was making him appear "weak" and was allowing people to create a "problematic" image of him. The actor strongly denied the rumours and claimed that what is happening around him is part of a "big conspiracy." He said, "What I've been observing lately is that sometimes when we don't speak, we either appear weak or it seems like we are simply the problem. So today, I'm responding."

Govinda further claimed that even his own family members might be getting dragged into the situation unknowingly. "I was told that the people in my family might be unknowingly involved, and they won't realise that they are being used in the initial stages of a big conspiracy," he added. According to Govinda, problems often start within the family before spreading to society at large.

He also spoke about being away from films for several years but made it clear that he does not see himself as a victim. "I've been disconnected from work for many years, there's no market for my films. Please don't mistake this as me complaining. I've rejected many films myself," he said.