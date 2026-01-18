Govinda Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours, Calls It a 'Big Conspiracy'
Govinda has finally spoken out for the very first time about the rumours surrounding him and his wife Sunita Ahuja.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 18, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Govinda has finally spoken out amid long-standing rumours about trouble in his marriage with wife Sunita Ahuja. For months, media reports and social media chatter have hinted at a possible rift between the couple, leading to widespread speculation about separation. Now, Govinda has broken his silence for the first time and shared his side of the story.
Speaking to a news agency, Govinda said he chose to speak now because remaining silent was making him appear "weak" and was allowing people to create a "problematic" image of him. The actor strongly denied the rumours and claimed that what is happening around him is part of a "big conspiracy." He said, "What I've been observing lately is that sometimes when we don't speak, we either appear weak or it seems like we are simply the problem. So today, I'm responding."
Govinda further claimed that even his own family members might be getting dragged into the situation unknowingly. "I was told that the people in my family might be unknowingly involved, and they won't realise that they are being used in the initial stages of a big conspiracy," he added. According to Govinda, problems often start within the family before spreading to society at large.
He also spoke about being away from films for several years but made it clear that he does not see himself as a victim. "I've been disconnected from work for many years, there's no market for my films. Please don't mistake this as me complaining. I've rejected many films myself," he said.
Talking about Sunita, Govinda mentioned that while she worries about him turning down work, she may not realise how she herself is being affected by outside forces. "She can never think that she herself has been unknowingly placed in a big conspiracy, with her being thrown into the field as the opening batsman," he said.
Govinda also reflected on how fame can invite negativity. "When your popularity goes beyond a certain point, many people come forward to destroy you and your reputation," he said, recalling past incidents where accusations against him were later proven false. On an emotional note, the actor prayed for peace and clarity. "I pray to God that there is no misunderstanding and that I don't get suffocated. I also pray for the welfare of my children," he said, making a humble request to his family.
Sunita Ahuja's Stand on Affair Rumours
Earlier, Sunita Ahuja had addressed rumours about Govinda's alleged affairs in her vlog. She admitted that hearing such reports upset her but firmly stated that she would be the first to speak out if anything were true. She said, "If I ever catch him cheating, I will be the first person to tell the media." Sunita also hinted at internal family issues and said some people do not want to see her and Govinda together. She revealed that the couple has been living in separate homes for nearly 15 years, though Govinda continues to visit regularly.
Govinda and Sunita have been married since 1987 and are parents to Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja. While Tina has already made her Bollywood debut, Yashvardhan is preparing to enter the film industry.
