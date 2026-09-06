'Aap Log Ka Sahyog Chahiye': Govinda Asks Fans For Support Amid Marriage Troubles With Sunita Ahuja
Govinda made a cryptic remark amid his ongoing feud with wife Sunita Ahuja, following affair rumours, her divorce petition withdrawal and his legal warning.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 6, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Govinda has made a cryptic remark amid the ongoing buzz surrounding his marriage to Sunita Ahuja. Speaking at a Dahi Handi event in Mumbai on Saturday, the actor hinted that there are several things he hopes to clear up, while asking his fans for their continued support.
Govinda said, "Aur bahut si baatein aasman mein likh di gayi hain. Main maayi se prarthana karta hoon ki woh clean-up ho aur Govinda use clean-up kar paaye." He did not explain what exactly he was referring to or directly mention Sunita or the recent allegations surrounding their marriage. He added, "Aap log ka sahyog chahiye, saath chahiye. Theek waise hi sahyog aur saath chahiye jaise yahan par dekhne ko milega." Govinda also thanked his fans for standing by him over the years.
Govinda and Sunita's marriage troubles
Govinda and Sunita have been married since March 11, 1987, and have two children, Tina and Yashvardhan Ahuja. The couple reportedly kept their marriage private during the initial years as Govinda focused on establishing himself in the film industry. Their relationship came under renewed scrutiny after reports of Sunita filing for divorce surfaced in 2025. Infidelity and cruelty were among the issues reportedly cited, although Govinda's counsel later said the couple was working towards reconciliation.
The controversy intensified after Sunita spoke about Govinda's alleged affairs. On the reality show Lock Upp, she claimed that the actor had had "countless flings over the years", while also saying that he always returned to her. More recently, Sunita reacted after Govinda was spotted with his Roopa co-star Rani Swarnkar, also referred to as Komal Rani Swarnkar, at the airport. She took a reported 'sugar daddy' jab, following which Govinda told her to "Stay within your limits."
Despite the public tension, Sunita withdrew her divorce petition from the Bandra Family Court. Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha confirmed the development, saying, "It has been going on for two years, but it's finally over now. Today, Sunita Ji submitted a petition for withdrawal at the family court in Bandra." He also said Govinda had remained neutral throughout the case.
Govinda's Rs 100 crore warning
The actor has also taken a legal stand against rumours about his personal life. His team issued a public notice warning against false, defamatory, fabricated or unverified reports, including AI-generated images, videos, audio and deepfakes. The notice states that Govinda may seek civil and criminal action and damages of up to Rs 100 crore against those responsible for allegedly defamatory or misleading content.
Meanwhile, Govinda is returning to films with Roopa, in which he stars alongside Rani Swarnkar. He is also set to appear in Duniyadari. His son Yashvardhan is preparing for his Bollywood debut with Hero Ki Horrorine, scheduled to release on January 7, 2027. Sunita is also part of the film and will play Yashvardhan's mother.