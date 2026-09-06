ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Aap Log Ka Sahyog Chahiye': Govinda Asks Fans For Support Amid Marriage Troubles With Sunita Ahuja

Hyderabad: Actor Govinda has made a cryptic remark amid the ongoing buzz surrounding his marriage to Sunita Ahuja. Speaking at a Dahi Handi event in Mumbai on Saturday, the actor hinted that there are several things he hopes to clear up, while asking his fans for their continued support.

Govinda said, "Aur bahut si baatein aasman mein likh di gayi hain. Main maayi se prarthana karta hoon ki woh clean-up ho aur Govinda use clean-up kar paaye." He did not explain what exactly he was referring to or directly mention Sunita or the recent allegations surrounding their marriage. He added, "Aap log ka sahyog chahiye, saath chahiye. Theek waise hi sahyog aur saath chahiye jaise yahan par dekhne ko milega." Govinda also thanked his fans for standing by him over the years.

Govinda and Sunita's marriage troubles

Govinda and Sunita have been married since March 11, 1987, and have two children, Tina and Yashvardhan Ahuja. The couple reportedly kept their marriage private during the initial years as Govinda focused on establishing himself in the film industry. Their relationship came under renewed scrutiny after reports of Sunita filing for divorce surfaced in 2025. Infidelity and cruelty were among the issues reportedly cited, although Govinda's counsel later said the couple was working towards reconciliation.