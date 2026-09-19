INTERVIEW | Santosh Davakhar On Gondhal's Oscar Entry, Breaking 'Regional Cinema' Mindset & Representing India
In conversation with Keertikumar Kadam for ETV Bharat, Gondhal director Santosh Davakhar discusses the film's Oscar 2027 journey, cultural roots and team effort.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 19, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Marathi film Gondhal has been selected as India’s official entry for the 99th Academy Awards (Oscars 2027). The film, which is rooted in Maharashtra’s folk traditions and culture, was selected by the Film Federation of India (FFI) from a list of 33 films. After the announcement, Gondhal director Santosh Davakhar spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat about the film’s Oscar journey, its international recognition, the importance of its cultural roots and the team behind the project.
For Davakhar, the Oscar selection is an emotional moment. He said that while making Gondhal, the team’s main aim was to tell an honest story while staying connected to Maharashtra’s culture. They also wanted to make sure that the film was technically strong.
“This is a very emotional moment for me. When we make a film, we have many dreams, but we can never say exactly what shape those dreams will take,” Davakhar said.
He added that the Oscar selection is not just his achievement but belongs to everyone who worked on the film. “More importantly, this honour does not belong only to me. It belongs to every actor, technician and every person who worked behind the scenes on Gondhal,” he said.
The Oscar selection comes after the film received recognition at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), held in Goa in 2025. Davakhar won the Silver Peacock Award for Best Director for Gondhal.
The filmmaker said the IFFI award was special because it showed that the emotions behind the film had reached people beyond its original setting. However, he does not consider either the IFFI award or the Oscar selection to be the final stage of success.
According to him, every recognition also brings greater responsibility. With Gondhal now representing India, that responsibility has become even bigger. “Now, with the Oscars, the responsibility has become that of the country. So, there is definitely happiness, but at the same time, there is an equal awareness of taking the next steps in the right manner,” Davakhar said.
Gondhal is closely connected to Maharashtra’s folk traditions. Davakhar said he wanted to explore the human side of these traditions instead of using them only as a cultural or visual element.
The filmmaker believes that a story does not need to come from a big city or have an international setting to connect with audiences around the world. For him, what matters is that the story remains honest to the culture and people from which it comes.
“I believe that audiences anywhere in the world can understand an honest story connected to its culture. The language may be different, and the traditions may be different, but human emotions are not very different,” he said.
Davakhar also wanted Gondhal to move beyond the usual idea of regional cinema. He feels that the term ‘regional film’ only describes the language of a movie and should not define its quality. “Just because we tell a story in Marathi, why should we limit ourselves to the boundaries of Marathi cinema? I wanted to break that mindset,” he said.
The team focused on several technical aspects while making the film, including cinematography, sound, visual presentation, atmosphere and performances. Davakhar said the aim was not to compete with international films but to make a film that could stand alongside good cinema from around the world.
The team is now preparing for the next stage of the Oscar journey. Davakhar said the campaign will involve international screenings, promotional activities and discussions around the film. “The real rush is going to begin now. The journey to the Oscars is not limited to simply sending a film for consideration,” he said.
The team has prepared a roadmap to take Gondhal to international audiences, critics, filmmakers and members of the film industry. The focus will be on creating wider awareness about the film and presenting it on the right platforms.
The film is also being prepared for release in five Indian languages. Davakhar said this decision was taken to help the film reach audiences across the country while respecting the different cultures and languages of India.
“Gondhal will always remain identified as a Marathi film, but at the same time, we want audiences from other parts of India to understand and connect with the story,” he said. An international release is also being planned after the film reaches audiences in India.
Davakhar has credited the entire team for the film’s journey. He said filmmaking is never the work of just one person. From the actors and technicians to those involved in editing, music, post-production and promotion, several people contribute to a film. “The selection of Gondhal today is not a selection made in my name. It is recognition of the hard work of the entire ‘Gondhal family’,” he said.
The director also spoke about the role of his family and colleagues during the making of the film. He said their support allowed him to focus on the project while they managed their own responsibilities.
Davakhar has also appealed to audiences to watch Gondhal in theatres. He believes the film is best experienced on the big screen because of its visuals, sound and atmosphere. He also urged viewers to watch the film through official platforms and avoid piracy, which affects the entire film industry.
As Gondhal begins its Oscar journey, Davakhar said the film has now taken on a much larger meaning for him and his team. “Gondhal began as our film, but today it has become India’s journey,” he said.
The director added that the team will now focus on representing India with honesty and full effort, while the next stage of the Oscar journey will be decided in time.