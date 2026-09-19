ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Santosh Davakhar On Gondhal's Oscar Entry, Breaking 'Regional Cinema' Mindset & Representing India

Marathi film Gondhal has been selected as India’s official entry for the 99th Academy Awards (Oscars 2027). The film, which is rooted in Maharashtra’s folk traditions and culture, was selected by the Film Federation of India (FFI) from a list of 33 films. After the announcement, Gondhal director Santosh Davakhar spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat about the film’s Oscar journey, its international recognition, the importance of its cultural roots and the team behind the project.

For Davakhar, the Oscar selection is an emotional moment. He said that while making Gondhal, the team’s main aim was to tell an honest story while staying connected to Maharashtra’s culture. They also wanted to make sure that the film was technically strong.

“This is a very emotional moment for me. When we make a film, we have many dreams, but we can never say exactly what shape those dreams will take,” Davakhar said.

He added that the Oscar selection is not just his achievement but belongs to everyone who worked on the film. “More importantly, this honour does not belong only to me. It belongs to every actor, technician and every person who worked behind the scenes on Gondhal,” he said.

The Oscar selection comes after the film received recognition at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), held in Goa in 2025. Davakhar won the Silver Peacock Award for Best Director for Gondhal.

The filmmaker said the IFFI award was special because it showed that the emotions behind the film had reached people beyond its original setting. However, he does not consider either the IFFI award or the Oscar selection to be the final stage of success.

Director Santosh Davakhar (Photo: Special Arrangement)

According to him, every recognition also brings greater responsibility. With Gondhal now representing India, that responsibility has become even bigger. “Now, with the Oscars, the responsibility has become that of the country. So, there is definitely happiness, but at the same time, there is an equal awareness of taking the next steps in the right manner,” Davakhar said.

Gondhal is closely connected to Maharashtra’s folk traditions. Davakhar said he wanted to explore the human side of these traditions instead of using them only as a cultural or visual element.

The filmmaker believes that a story does not need to come from a big city or have an international setting to connect with audiences around the world. For him, what matters is that the story remains honest to the culture and people from which it comes.