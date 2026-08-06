ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Not Pornography, Just Bad Choices': Golmaal Actor Susmita Mukherjee Reveals Why She Took Up C-Grade Films

Hyderabad: Actor Susmita Mukherjee has opened up about one of the toughest phases of her life and revealed why she accepted C-grade films despite not being happy with them. The Golmaal actor said she made those choices because her family was struggling with a major financial crisis after their production company shut down. She also clarified that while those films were poor choices, they were "not pornography."

In a video shared on Instagram, Susmita responded to a follower who asked why she had worked in films that were criticised for being sexist and disrespectful towards women. The question made the actor look back at a painful chapter of her life.

Speaking honestly about her past, she said, "Someone asked me, ‘Ma’am, why did you act in bad films?’ Why did I act in such sexist, C-grade films, films derogatory to women? But I worked in good films, not pornography, God! But just bad films, bad choices."

The actor said that she was not proud of those films and even questioned herself for taking them up. "Did I sell my soul? Of course I sold my soul. Did I feel good about it? I didn’t feel good then. I still don’t feel good about it, but it was my helplessness," she said.

Susmita then explained what forced her to make those decisions. She recalled that in 2002, she and her husband lost their media company, Prayas Productions. The business collapsed during a time when the media industry was going through major changes, and that left the family under huge financial pressure.

According to the actor, they were left with a loan of Rs 1 crore after the company went bankrupt. She said it was one of the darkest periods of their lives.