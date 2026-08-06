'Not Pornography, Just Bad Choices': Golmaal Actor Susmita Mukherjee Reveals Why She Took Up C-Grade Films
Susmita Mukherjee candidly reflects on working in C-grade films, admitting she made difficult choices and saying, "Not pornography, God! Just bad choices."
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 6, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Susmita Mukherjee has opened up about one of the toughest phases of her life and revealed why she accepted C-grade films despite not being happy with them. The Golmaal actor said she made those choices because her family was struggling with a major financial crisis after their production company shut down. She also clarified that while those films were poor choices, they were "not pornography."
In a video shared on Instagram, Susmita responded to a follower who asked why she had worked in films that were criticised for being sexist and disrespectful towards women. The question made the actor look back at a painful chapter of her life.
Speaking honestly about her past, she said, "Someone asked me, ‘Ma’am, why did you act in bad films?’ Why did I act in such sexist, C-grade films, films derogatory to women? But I worked in good films, not pornography, God! But just bad films, bad choices."
The actor said that she was not proud of those films and even questioned herself for taking them up. "Did I sell my soul? Of course I sold my soul. Did I feel good about it? I didn’t feel good then. I still don’t feel good about it, but it was my helplessness," she said.
Susmita then explained what forced her to make those decisions. She recalled that in 2002, she and her husband lost their media company, Prayas Productions. The business collapsed during a time when the media industry was going through major changes, and that left the family under huge financial pressure.
According to the actor, they were left with a loan of Rs 1 crore after the company went bankrupt. She said it was one of the darkest periods of their lives.
"If I tell you about my life circumstances, in 2002, my husband and I lost our media company, Prayas Productions. It was a loan of Rs 1 crore. Debtors used to come to the door, recovery people used to come, they used to abuse us; it was a very bad time, my children were very young," she said.
With mounting debts and a young family to support, Susmita said she had no option but to return to work and accept whatever projects came her way. She revealed that almost every rupee she earned during that period went towards repaying the loan.
She said that she and her husband worked tirelessly for the next few years and eventually managed to clear the debt. Looking back, she believes those difficult choices helped her family survive one of its worst financial crises.
Apart from repaying the loan, Susmita also wanted to provide the best education for her daughter. She shared that although her husband believed India had excellent educational institutions, she wanted to send their daughter abroad for higher studies.
She said her daughter studied in Australia and New Zealand, which added to the family’s financial responsibilities. To support those expenses, she continued accepting projects that she otherwise would not have chosen.
Despite working in films she did not enjoy, Susmita said she has no regrets because her sacrifices helped secure her children’s future. She said every person has their own reason for earning money, and sometimes life forces people to make difficult choices.
Reflecting on those years, she said people work for different reasons: financial security, creative satisfaction, family responsibilities, or simply to keep food on the table. She believes everyone has their own "index" to decide why they work, and no one should be judged without understanding their circumstances.
Today, however, things have changed. Susmita said she no longer accepts projects that do not make her happy. "Now I don’t do any work that doesn’t touch my soul. Now I do exactly what I feel like; with respect, I earn well, and I’m happy with the projects I’m doing," she said.
She concluded by saying that actors do not always have the luxury of choosing only ideal roles. Sometimes, they simply have to work to support their families and keep their homes running.
Susmita Mukherjee has been a part of the entertainment industry for over four decades. She is known for her performances in films such as Khalnayak, King Uncle, Rudaali, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Dostana, Paathshaala, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Patna Shukla. She has also appeared in several popular television shows, including Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Ishqbaaaz.