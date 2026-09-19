Golmaal 5 Release Date: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar's Film To Hit Theatres On THIS Date
Golmaal 5 Release Date: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar's Film To Hit Theatres On THIS Date
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 19, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST|
Updated : September 19, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Golmaal gang is getting ready for another round of comedy, chaos and confusion. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has officially announced the fifth film in his popular comedy franchise, Golmaal 5, which brings back several actors from the earlier films while adding a major new face to the cast.
Ajay Devgn will once again lead the franchise, with Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor also returning. Sharman Joshi, who was part of the first Golmaal film, is making his return to the franchise after a long gap. Akshay Kumar is another major addition to the cast and will be seen in the franchise for the first time.
Rohit Shetty Announces Golmaal 5 Release Date
Rohit Shetty shared the update on social media on Saturday along with a teaser for the upcoming film. The announcement confirmed that Golmaal 5 will release in theatres on January 8, 2027. Sharing the date, the filmmaker wrote, “LAUGHTER, FUN, JOY, HAPPINESS AND FAMILY... BAS, NOTHING ELSE. 8TH JAN 2027.”
The makers also announced the film with a message that hinted at the return of the franchise’s trademark comedy. They wrote, “2027 is all set to begin with fun, laughter and a whole lot of Golmaal! Get ready for the madness as Golmaal 5 arrives in cinemas on 8th January 2027! New year. New madness. Same Golmaal!”
Ajay Devgn And Familiar Faces Return
Golmaal 5 will see Ajay Devgn return as Gopal, a character he has played since the beginning of the franchise. Arshad Warsi will reprise his popular role as Madhav, while Tusshar Kapoor will return as Lucky. Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade will also be back in the new film.
Sharman Joshi is making a comeback to the series after almost 20 years. He appeared in Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, released in 2006, as Laxman. He was not part of the three sequels that followed.
Akshay Kumar Makes His Golmaal Debut
The fifth film will also introduce Akshay Kumar to the Golmaal universe. The makers have not revealed much about his character yet. However, reports have suggested that Akshay may play the negative character in the comedy. His role and how he will be connected to Gopal and the rest of the gang are still being kept under wraps.
Film Has Been In Production Since April
Work on Golmaal 5 began earlier this year, with the shoot starting in Ooty in April. Rohit Shetty and the cast shared glimpses from the hill station as filming got underway.
Reports in August said that the main dialogue portions had been completed, while the team was still working on two songs, including the title track.
Tusshar Kapoor had earlier completed his part of the shoot after a 79-day schedule. Sharing a picture from the sets, he wrote, “#Schedulewrapselfie #golmaal5 79 days of hard work, passion, day-night shoots, power naps and holidays! Lekin picture Abhi baaki hai!”
Golmaal Turns 20
Golmaal 5 is also arriving as the franchise completes two decades. The first film, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, reached theatres in 2006 and was followed by three sequels over the years.
He said that the first Golmaal film, released 20 years ago, changed his life. He credited the audience for the franchise’s journey and said they had entertained them over the years, while admitting that they had sometimes disappointed them but had always been honest in their work.
Bankrolled by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with T-Series, Golmaal 5 is now set for its theatrical release next year on January 8.