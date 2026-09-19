ETV Bharat / entertainment

Golmaal 5 Release Date: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar's Film To Hit Theatres On THIS Date

Hyderabad: The Golmaal gang is getting ready for another round of comedy, chaos and confusion. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has officially announced the fifth film in his popular comedy franchise, Golmaal 5, which brings back several actors from the earlier films while adding a major new face to the cast.

Ajay Devgn will once again lead the franchise, with Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor also returning. Sharman Joshi, who was part of the first Golmaal film, is making his return to the franchise after a long gap. Akshay Kumar is another major addition to the cast and will be seen in the franchise for the first time.

Rohit Shetty Announces Golmaal 5 Release Date

Rohit Shetty shared the update on social media on Saturday along with a teaser for the upcoming film. The announcement confirmed that Golmaal 5 will release in theatres on January 8, 2027. Sharing the date, the filmmaker wrote, “LAUGHTER, FUN, JOY, HAPPINESS AND FAMILY... BAS, NOTHING ELSE. 8TH JAN 2027.”

The makers also announced the film with a message that hinted at the return of the franchise’s trademark comedy. They wrote, “2027 is all set to begin with fun, laughter and a whole lot of Golmaal! Get ready for the madness as Golmaal 5 arrives in cinemas on 8th January 2027! New year. New madness. Same Golmaal!”

Ajay Devgn And Familiar Faces Return

Golmaal 5 will see Ajay Devgn return as Gopal, a character he has played since the beginning of the franchise. Arshad Warsi will reprise his popular role as Madhav, while Tusshar Kapoor will return as Lucky. Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade will also be back in the new film.

Sharman Joshi is making a comeback to the series after almost 20 years. He appeared in Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, released in 2006, as Laxman. He was not part of the three sequels that followed.