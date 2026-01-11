Golden Globes 2026: When And Where To Watch, Top Nominations, Key Categories & More
The 83rd Golden Globes will air tonight, with top film races, major stars, and industry uncertainty shaping Hollywood's first big awards night.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 11, 2026 at 11:30 AM IST
Hyderabad: The 83rd Golden Globe Awards will take place tonight on January 11, 2026. While the Globes are known as one of Hollywood's most glamorous occasions, this year's event arrives amidst political tension and uncertainty within the film industry.
Hollywood is coming off a weak box-office year, and concerns loom over the future of Warner Bros., one of the industry's most historic studios. Many of the actors and filmmakers attending the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, are also openly critical of the policies of President Donald Trump.
Despite this, organisers say the focus will remain on entertainment rather than politics. Host Nikki Glaser has made it clear that she intends to keep the night light and humorous.
"You'd be surprised that half the room had no clue why I was saying 'Venezuela'. People aren't getting the news like we all are," Glaser told The Associated Press earlier this week.
Glaser, who is hosting the Globes for the second time, has promised to poke fun at some of the biggest stars in the room. She said, "We're going to hit Leo. The icebergs are coming."
How To Watch The Golden Globes
The Golden Globe Awards will air live at 8 pm EST on CBS. The show will also stream live for Paramount+ premium subscribers.
Red carpet coverage will begin earlier in the evening. E! will start its red carpet show at 6 pm EST. The Associated Press will also host a livestream beginning at 4:30 pm EST, featuring celebrity arrivals, fashion highlights and interviews. The livestream will be available on YouTube and APNews.
What To Watch For At The Ceremony
The top film contender this year is One Battle After Another, which leads the nominations with nine nods. The film is competing in the musical or comedy category.
In the drama race, Ryan Coogler's Sinners, Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, and Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value are all strong contenders. One Battle After Another has already performed well throughout awards season.
Much of the film's cast is nominated, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn, Chase Infiniti, and Benicio Del Toro. If both One Battle After Another and Sinners win major awards, it would be a strong showing for Warner Bros., even as the studio faces uncertainty.
Warner Bros. has agreed to be acquired by Netflix in a deal valued at $82.7 billion. Movie theatre groups have warned that the deal could have "a direct and irreversible negative impact on movie theatres around the world." The merger still awaits regulatory approval, while Paramount Skydance has made a competing offer to Warner shareholders.
Acting Races To Watch
Timothée Chalamet is expected to be a strong contender for best actor in a musical or comedy for Marty Supreme. It would be his first Golden Globe win after five nominations. He faces competition from DiCaprio and Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon).
In the best actress, musical or comedy, Rose Byrne is the favourite for her performance in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You. Nominee Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good) will not attend due to her commitment to a West End production of Dracula.
Jessie Buckley (Hamnet) leads the best actress, drama category, while Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent) is a possible upset winner in best actor, drama, competing against Michael B Jordan (Sinners) and Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams).
TV, Special Categories And Notable Moments
In television, The White Lotus leads with six nominations, followed by Netflix's Adolescence with five. Seth Rogen's The Studio, a satire about Hollywood awards culture, has three nominations.
This year also introduces a new podcast category, with nominees including Armchair Expert, Call Her Daddy, SmartLess, and Up First.
One notable nominee is Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, whose film It Was Just an Accident is nominated for four awards. Panahi has faced repeated arrests and travel bans in Iran, and his potential win could be one of the night's most closely watched moments.
