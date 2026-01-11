ETV Bharat / entertainment

Golden Globes 2026: When And Where To Watch, Top Nominations, Key Categories & More

Hyderabad: The 83rd Golden Globe Awards will take place tonight on January 11, 2026. While the Globes are known as one of Hollywood's most glamorous occasions, this year's event arrives amidst political tension and uncertainty within the film industry.

Hollywood is coming off a weak box-office year, and concerns loom over the future of Warner Bros., one of the industry's most historic studios. Many of the actors and filmmakers attending the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, are also openly critical of the policies of President Donald Trump.

Despite this, organisers say the focus will remain on entertainment rather than politics. Host Nikki Glaser has made it clear that she intends to keep the night light and humorous.

"You'd be surprised that half the room had no clue why I was saying 'Venezuela'. People aren't getting the news like we all are," Glaser told The Associated Press earlier this week.

Glaser, who is hosting the Globes for the second time, has promised to poke fun at some of the biggest stars in the room. She said, "We're going to hit Leo. The icebergs are coming."

How To Watch The Golden Globes

The Golden Globe Awards will air live at 8 pm EST on CBS. The show will also stream live for Paramount+ premium subscribers.

Red carpet coverage will begin earlier in the evening. E! will start its red carpet show at 6 pm EST. The Associated Press will also host a livestream beginning at 4:30 pm EST, featuring celebrity arrivals, fashion highlights and interviews. The livestream will be available on YouTube and APNews.

What To Watch For At The Ceremony

The top film contender this year is One Battle After Another, which leads the nominations with nine nods. The film is competing in the musical or comedy category.

In the drama race, Ryan Coogler's Sinners, Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, and Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value are all strong contenders. One Battle After Another has already performed well throughout awards season.