Golden Globe Awards 2026: Timothee Chalamet Wins His First, Adolescence Dominates - Full Winners List Inside

Hyderabad: The 83rd Golden Globe Awards were held on Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, marking the first major awards ceremony of the 2026 Hollywood awards season. Comedian Nikki Glaser returned as host for the second consecutive year. The ceremony honoured the best in film, television, streaming, stand-up comedy, and podcasts.

The night belonged to films like Sinners and One Battle After Another, while television saw big wins for The Pitt and Adolescence. Sixteen-year-old Owen Cooper made history by becoming the youngest actor to win a Golden Globe, Emmy, and Critics' Choice Award.

Below is the full list of Golden Globe Awards 2026 winners.

Film Categories

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet (Winner)

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sinners

The Secret Agent

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another (Winner)

Best Motion Picture - Animated

KPop Demon Hunters

Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language

The Secret Agent

Best Director - Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Best Original Score - Motion Picture