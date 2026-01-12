ETV Bharat / entertainment

Golden Globe Awards 2026: Timothee Chalamet Wins His First, Adolescence Dominates - Full Winners List Inside

The Golden Globe Awards 2026 celebrated top films and TV shows, with Adolescence, The Pitt, Sinners, and historic wins by Timothee Chalamet and Owen Cooper.

Golden Globe Awards 2026
Golden Globe Awards 2026 (Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : January 12, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: The 83rd Golden Globe Awards were held on Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, marking the first major awards ceremony of the 2026 Hollywood awards season. Comedian Nikki Glaser returned as host for the second consecutive year. The ceremony honoured the best in film, television, streaming, stand-up comedy, and podcasts.

The night belonged to films like Sinners and One Battle After Another, while television saw big wins for The Pitt and Adolescence. Sixteen-year-old Owen Cooper made history by becoming the youngest actor to win a Golden Globe, Emmy, and Critics' Choice Award.

Below is the full list of Golden Globe Awards 2026 winners.

Film Categories

Best Motion Picture - Drama

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet (Winner)
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners
  • The Secret Agent

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

  • Blue Moon
  • Bugonia
  • Marty Supreme
  • No Other Choice
  • Nouvelle Vague
  • One Battle After Another (Winner)

Best Motion Picture - Animated

  • KPop Demon Hunters

Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language

  • The Secret Agent

Best Director - Motion Picture

  • Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

  • Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

  • Ludwig Goransson (Sinners)

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

  • Golden - KPop Demon Hunters

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

  • Sinners

Film Acting Categories

Best Actor - Drama

  • Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)
  • Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)
  • Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)
  • Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
  • Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)
  • Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent) (Winner)

Best Actress - Drama

  • Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)
  • Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)
  • Jessie Buckley (Hamnet) (Winner)
  • Julia Roberts (After the Hunt)
  • Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
  • Tessa Thompson (Hedda)

Best Actor - Musical or Comedy

  • Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Best Actress - Musical or Comedy

  • Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You)

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture

  • Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture

  • Stellan Skarsgard (Sentimental Value)

Television Categories

Best Television Series - Drama

  • The Pitt

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

  • The Studio

Best Limited Series / Anthology / TV Movie

  • Adolescence

Television Acting Categories

Best Actor – TV Drama

  • Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Best Actress – TV Drama

  • Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Best Actor – TV Musical or Comedy

  • Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Best Actress – TV Musical or Comedy

  • Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Actor – Limited Series / TV Movie

  • Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Best Actress – Limited Series / TV Movie

  • Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)

Best Supporting Actor – Television

  • Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Best Supporting Actress – Television

  • Erin Doherty (Adolescence)

Best Podcast

  • Good Hang with Amy Poehler

With films like Sinners and shows like Adolescence dominating, the ceremony offered a clear preview of what to expect as Hollywood moves toward the Critics' Choice Awards, BAFTAs, and Oscars.

Read More

  1. 'Team Functioned Like Military Camp': Sivakarthikeyan On Making 25 Last-Minute CBFC Cuts Before Parasakthi Release
  2. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: No Relief For Thalapathy Vijay Starrer, Madras HC Stays Certification, Next Hearing On Jan 21
  3. OTT Releases This Weekend: De De Pyaar De 2, Akhanda 2, Honeymoon Se Hatya & More To Watch

TAGGED:

GOLDEN GLOBES FULL WINNERS LIST
GOLDEN GLOBES 2026
ADOLESCENCE GOLDEN GLOBE WINS
TIMOTHEE CHALAMET GOLDEN GLOBE
GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS 2026 WINNERS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.