Golden Globe Awards 2026: Timothee Chalamet Wins His First, Adolescence Dominates - Full Winners List Inside
The Golden Globe Awards 2026 celebrated top films and TV shows, with Adolescence, The Pitt, Sinners, and historic wins by Timothee Chalamet and Owen Cooper.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 12, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST
Hyderabad: The 83rd Golden Globe Awards were held on Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, marking the first major awards ceremony of the 2026 Hollywood awards season. Comedian Nikki Glaser returned as host for the second consecutive year. The ceremony honoured the best in film, television, streaming, stand-up comedy, and podcasts.
The night belonged to films like Sinners and One Battle After Another, while television saw big wins for The Pitt and Adolescence. Sixteen-year-old Owen Cooper made history by becoming the youngest actor to win a Golden Globe, Emmy, and Critics' Choice Award.
Below is the full list of Golden Globe Awards 2026 winners.
Film Categories
Best Motion Picture - Drama
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet (Winner)
- It Was Just an Accident
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- The Secret Agent
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another (Winner)
Best Motion Picture - Animated
- KPop Demon Hunters
Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language
- The Secret Agent
Best Director - Motion Picture
- Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
- Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
- Ludwig Goransson (Sinners)
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
- Golden - KPop Demon Hunters
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Sinners
Film Acting Categories
Best Actor - Drama
- Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)
- Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)
- Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)
- Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
- Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)
- Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent) (Winner)
Best Actress - Drama
- Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)
- Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)
- Jessie Buckley (Hamnet) (Winner)
- Julia Roberts (After the Hunt)
- Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
- Tessa Thompson (Hedda)
Best Actor - Musical or Comedy
- Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
Best Actress - Musical or Comedy
- Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You)
Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
- Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
- Stellan Skarsgard (Sentimental Value)
Television Categories
Best Television Series - Drama
- The Pitt
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
- The Studio
Best Limited Series / Anthology / TV Movie
- Adolescence
Television Acting Categories
Best Actor – TV Drama
- Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
Best Actress – TV Drama
- Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)
Best Actor – TV Musical or Comedy
- Seth Rogen (The Studio)
Best Actress – TV Musical or Comedy
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
Best Actor – Limited Series / TV Movie
- Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
Best Actress – Limited Series / TV Movie
- Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)
Best Supporting Actor – Television
- Owen Cooper (Adolescence)
Best Supporting Actress – Television
- Erin Doherty (Adolescence)
Best Podcast
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler
With films like Sinners and shows like Adolescence dominating, the ceremony offered a clear preview of what to expect as Hollywood moves toward the Critics' Choice Awards, BAFTAs, and Oscars.
