Gold Smuggling Case: Actress Ranya Rao Set To Walk Out Of Jail After Year
Ranya Rao was intercepted by DRI on March 2, 2025, after she allegedly carried out 27 trips to Dubai since January 2025.
By PTI
Published : April 22, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Bengaluru: A year after her arrest in a gold smuggling case, Kannada film actress Ranya Rao is set to walk out of Bengaluru Central Jail, DRI sources said on Wednesday.
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials intercepted Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao, stepdaughter of the DGP rank (suspended) police officer, Ramachandra Rao, at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, on March 2, 2025, after she allegedly carried out 27 trips to Dubai since January 2025.
Officials seized 14.213 kg of smuggled gold bars directly from her and later found cash and jewellery worth over Rs 2 crore at her residence. She was accused of smuggling gold worth Rs 102 crore.
Although she secured bail earlier from the special court for economic offences, her release was blocked by the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA) detention. A source in the DRI told PTI that the one-year preventive detention expired on April 22, which will allow her to be released.
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