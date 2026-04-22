ETV Bharat / entertainment

Gold Smuggling Case: Actress Ranya Rao Set To Walk Out Of Jail After Year

Bengaluru: A year after her arrest in a gold smuggling case, Kannada film actress Ranya Rao is set to walk out of Bengaluru Central Jail, DRI sources said on Wednesday.

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials intercepted Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao, stepdaughter of the DGP rank (suspended) police officer, Ramachandra Rao, at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, on March 2, 2025, after she allegedly carried out 27 trips to Dubai since January 2025.