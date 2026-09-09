ETV Bharat / entertainment

Godzilla Minus Zero Trailer Sparks Fan Theories; Is King Ghidorah Returning In 39th Film?

Japan is slowly trying to rebuild after the war and Godzilla's destruction. Just when life appears to be returning to normal, another threat emerges. The trailer opens with the ominous line, "We didn't finish the job like we thought." It confirms that Godzilla survived the events of the previous film and shows a new operation being planned to deal with the monster. The footage also features strange floating debris and anti-gravity-like moments, which have become the biggest talking points among fans.

The Japanese monster franchise began with Toho's 1954 classic and is considered the longest continuously running film series in history. Godzilla Minus Zero follows 2023's Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One and brings director Takashi Yamazaki back to continue the story. The new film is set in 1949, two years after the events of Godzilla Minus One.

Hyderabad: The Godzilla franchise is returning with its 39th film, Godzilla Minus Zero, and the official trailer is finally out. The footage has already given fans plenty to discuss, with theories ranging from the return of King Ghidorah to the possibility of multiple Godzillas.

One of the biggest theories is that King Ghidorah could enter the Minus universe. Fans have connected the film's title, Minus Zero, with Ghidorah's famous nickname, "Monster Zero". The trailer does not reveal the three-headed monster directly, but some shots appear to show a powerful new creature overpowering Godzilla. Another theory suggests that Ghidorah may not necessarily be an alien as seen in some previous versions. Some fans believe the film could give the character a more grounded origin, possibly linking the monster to Godzilla's cells or a man-made experiment.

Two Godzillas?

Another theory gaining attention is that the film could feature two versions of Godzilla. Fans have pointed to differences in the creature's dorsal spines and physical appearance across promotional material and trailer footage. This has led to speculation that an older, evolved Godzilla could face another version of the monster. For now, these remain fan theories, and the makers have kept the biggest surprises under wraps.

What else is new?

Ryunosuke Kamiki returns as Koichi Shikishima, while the cast also includes Masami Nagasawa, Jun Kunimura and Ko Maehara. The film brings back Iida Motosuke as Akio Itagaki from Godzilla Minus One. Yamazaki has also promised a larger effects-driven experience while retaining the human and post-war setting that made Minus One stand out. The film has been shot entirely in Japan and is the first Japanese production to carry the Filmed For IMAX designation.

Godzilla vs Ramayana

The trailer has also created a buzz in India for another reason. Godzilla Minus Zero and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 are both scheduled to release on November 6. Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, featuring Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, is being mounted as a large-scale Indian epic and is also expected to target IMAX screens. The clash has already prompted fans to compare the two films' scale, visual effects and larger-than-life worlds.

Godzilla Minus Zero will have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival on September 26, before opening in Japan on November 3 and North America on November 6. With King Ghidorah theories, multiple-Godzilla speculation and a major theatrical clash already building, the 39th Godzilla film has plenty loading even before its release.