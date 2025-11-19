ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Go Get A Life': Shriya Saran Slams Impersonator, Issues Scam Alert

Shriya Saran exposes an impersonator contacting people using her name. She posted screenshots and urged everyone to avoid the fake number.

Shriya Saran calls out her imposter
Shriya Saran calls out her imposter
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : November 19, 2025 at 3:13 PM IST

Hyderabad: Actor Shriya Saran has strongly reacted after discovering that someone has been impersonating her and contacting people using a fake phone number. The actor took to Instagram to expose the impersonator and warn her fans, friends and colleagues.

Sharing a screenshot of the number used by the imposter, Shriya called the behaviour "weird" and said she felt bad that people were being troubled. In her Instagram post, she wrote, "Who ever this idiot is . Please stop writing to people and wasting time ! Unfortunately this is weird . I feel bad for wasting people time . This is not me ! Not my number !"

Shriya further added that the impersonator had been messaging people she admired and hoped to collaborate with. On a lighter note, she wrote, "... The only good thing is , this crapy person is reaching out to people I admire and would love to work with ! Very strange ! Why would you , waste your time to do this ? Go get a life , not someone's impersonator."

The actor also issued a strong warning through her Instagram Stories. She cautioned fans and industry members not to trust the number being circulated. In her message, she wrote, "Scam alert… Fake.. Getting calls from friends that someone is trying to impersonating me, kindly stay away from this fake number from any communications, work booking, strictly no payments."

Her blunt message immediately caught attention online. Fans expressed concern and extended support. One fan wrote that it must be stressful and praised her for handling the situation with grace. Another advised her to file a complaint with cybercrime authorities.

Shriya has been busy with work this year. She made a special appearance in the Tamil romantic action thriller Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. She was also part of the Telugu fantasy action film Mirai, which released in September and featured Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, and Jagapathi Babu among others. The actor is married to Andrei Koscheev, and the couple has a daughter named Radha.

