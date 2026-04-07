ETV Bharat / entertainment

Glory Teaser: Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat Lead High-Stakes Thriller

The teaser opens with the mysterious murder of Nihal Singh, a boxer considered India's biggest hope for an Olympic medal. His sudden death sets off a chain of events filled with suspicion, emotional turmoil and power struggles. The narrative then moves into a harsh and competitive ecosystem where survival demands resilience and personal sacrifices. With tension building at every turn, the series hints at a story where glory comes at a heavy cost.

Hyderabad: The teaser of the upcoming series Glory has been unveiled, and it promises an intense, emotionally charged story set in the gritty world of boxing. The show blends ambition, revenge, family drama and a murder mystery, all unfolding around the shocking death of a rising sports star.

The show features an ensemble cast including Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat, Suvinder Vicky, Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Sayani Gupta and Yashpal Sharma among others. Each character appears to be layered, carrying their own emotional baggage while navigating a tense and unpredictable environment.

Speaking about his role to a newswire, Divyenndu shared that the rawness of the world instantly drew him in. "With Glory, what drew me in was how raw this world is. Here, glory doesn't come from pride; it comes from anger and something deeply personal. Dev isn't in the ring, but everything around it shapes him. That's what makes him so unpredictable," he said. He further described his character as intense and emotionally complex, adding that there is pain, restraint and even humour within the personality.

Pulkit Samrat, who plays Ravi, also spoke about the emotional depth of the series. "What pulled me into Glory was the truth of that world, it's tough, it's unforgiving, and that's what makes it beautiful, because every win matters and every step is earned," he said. He explained that his character is calm on the outside but carries a strong inner fire. "Playing him reminded me that greatness is about showing up again and again, even when it hurts, because champions are made in everything they survive," he added.

The series is created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, and directed by Karan Anshuman along with Kanishk Varma. The storytelling appears to blend sports drama with a gripping mystery, while also exploring family tensions and personal ambition. With its dark tone, layered characters and suspense-driven narrative, the teaser suggests that Glory will not just be about boxing, but also about the emotional battles fought outside the ring. The series is scheduled to stream on May 1, 2026.